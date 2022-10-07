A progressive California congressman and an appeal for participants to bring pasta to their computer and phone screens are the theme of a virtual political fundraiser scheduled for this weekend.
The Cheshire County Democrats will host its yearly Spaghetti Dinner fundraising event from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. It will feature Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat seeking re-election next month.
“Sen. Hassan will definitely be speaking about her election concern and political philosophy, why people should be voting for her and why we should be working hard to reelect her,” said Cheshire Democrats Chair Mohammad Saleh. “Congressman Khanna will share his vision of where the [Democratic] Party should be going and what we should do to take the party in the right direction.”
Khanna previously visited the Monadnock Region in June as part of a “community conversation” facilitated by the New Hampshire and Vermont chapters of political organization Rights & Democracy.
Saleh said Saturday’s dinner will also welcome U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., outgoing N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, and District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington as additional speakers.
Attendees are asked to purchase a $10 admission ticket, after which they will receive an email with an invitation link to the Zoom call, Saleh said. He said these funds will support Democratic campaigns in Cheshire County.
Saleh said the Cheshire County Democrats Spaghetti Dinner dates back about 20 years and that the event is tradition, even if virtual. Though typically held in person, he noted concerns remain among membership about COVID-19 transmission.
“The name has meaning and we wanted to stick to the name to know that this is our main fundraiser,” he said. “We will encourage our participants to have their own spaghetti and join us.”
The Zoom call will be recorded and made public following the conclusion of the event, Saleh said.
