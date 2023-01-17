New Hampshire’s open primary system was partly to blame for the defeat of Keene Mayor George Hansel in his bid for the Republican nomination in last year’s 2nd Congressional District race, asserts N.H. Rep. Michael Moffett.
Moffett, R-Loudon, is the prime sponsor of House Bill 101, which would change the state’s voting rules to require undeclared voters to declare a party affiliation at least four months before participating in that party's primary.
Currently, these voters are allowed to register as a Democrat or Republican on primary election day and then immediately switch back to undeclared after casting their ballot.
Moffett contended in an interview Monday that this allows voters of one party to unduly influence the outcome of the other party’s primary, which he characterizes as “mischief.”
On Sept. 13, Bob Burns of Pembroke defeated Hansel in the Republican primary 21,065 to 19,065. There were also five other GOP candidates on the ballot. Together, the seven candidates amassed 63,868 votes.
“I think that some of those 63,868 voters weren’t really independents or Republicans but were members of the other party who were involved with mischief,” Moffett said.
On the Democratic side, incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of Hopkinton ran uncontested in her primary and received 48,630 votes. Kuster went on to defeat Burns in the Nov. 8 general election, 171,636 to 135,579.
Moffett said Monday these numbers indicate that many people who were really Democrats at heart voted for Burns in the primary, ostensibly to field a weaker candidate.
“But it’s just impossible to prove or quantify that,” he acknowledged.
The election numbers can be interpreted in different ways. More voters may have turned out for the Republican primary because that was a contested race, while Kuster, then in her fifth term, ran unopposed in her party. Also, the general election voter turnout was almost triple that of the primary.
In a larger sense, there’s no question that Democratic Party committees spent money nationally last election cycle supporting Republican candidates they viewed as flawed.
Burns cast himself as a Trump supporter and to the right politically of Hansel. Hansel was endorsed by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu and greatly outraised his opponent in campaign contributions.
For his part, Hansel said he doesn’t have any complaints about the state’s current election system.
“Democrats meddled in my primary mostly by sending out illegal mailers and funding my primary opponent's campaign, essentially,” he said in an interview Monday. “They took out TV ads to sort of 'up' Mr. Burns’ name ID. It’s all public record; there was over $600,000 spent propping up my primary opponent.”
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office confirmed last week it is still investigating possible election law violations arising from anonymous mailers highlighting Burns’ support for Donald Trump.
Such mailings are required under state and federal law to disclose who paid for them, but no such notification was present in the literature, which came less than two weeks before the Sept. 13 primary election, the AG’s office said at the time.
But Hansel said his experience in the Republican primary hasn’t soured him on the political system and added that he may one day again seek higher office.
“Politics is what it is,” he said. “There are great things about it and there are some things that are not great. But I think that it’s important that people step up to try to help their communities.”
Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, testified against HB 101 in the House Election Law Committee last week. He said the perception that Hansel was more moderate than Burns is what really hampered the Keene mayor in the GOP primary.
“I think Bob Burns probably beat George Hansel fair and square,” Horrigan said. “George Hansel’s problem was probably that Annie Kuster was much better at being a Democrat than he was.”
Horrigan also said there was no organized effort to have Democrats cross party lines to vote in the Republican primary.
“I can guarantee you that we’re not organizing to get people to vote in the other party’s primary,” he said. “We have enough trouble getting people to vote in our own primary for candidates they like.”
The House Election Law Committee is scheduled to vote on HB 101 on Tuesday afternoon.
