Keene Mayor and Republican congressional candidate George Hansel, who casts himself as a problem-solver and a uniter, waded into a divisive issue this week by appearing to defend Donald Trump after the FBI searched the home of the twice-impeached former president.
“The Justice Department should not harass former Presidents,” Hansel said in a tweet Tuesday, one day after agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's resort and residence in Palm Beach, Fla.
Hansel also took the Biden administration to task.
“This is yet another breach of political norms by an administration which promised unity, but has delivered nothing but division," the tweet continues.
Prosecutors must show probable cause that a crime has occurred before a judge will approve a search warrant. Trump has not released his copy of the warrant or the receipt for items taken in the search.
On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said his department has now asked a federal court to unseal these documents.
Garland condemned verbal attacks on FBI and Justice Department personnel over the search. He said he personally approved the search warrant, and the decision was not taken lightly.
"Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights," Garland said of FBI agents and Justice Department officials. "They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them."
The White House has said President Biden had no advance knowledge of the search.
Hansel's tweet was one of many from Republican candidates and elected officials who were critical of the unprecedented search.
On Thursday, N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., tweeted that "it is absolutely wrong for the Biden Administration to target President Trump with a raid while distracting us from our open border & inflation/recession."
Hansel tempered his remarks slightly in a brief phone interview Thursday.
“I see this incredible division in this country and am alarmed by these unusual actions,” he said. “I hope [the FBI] are doing their job and at an appropriate time, we’ll need a very good rationale for why this happened.”
He said he hoped the search wasn’t harassment.
The Justice Department has not released the reason for the search, but The Associated Press and many other media outlets have reported that it was part of an investigation involving classified documents.
Hansel’s tweet seemed out of character for the popular two-term Republican mayor in deeply Democratic Keene.
He characterizes himself as “pro-choice,” but says the issues of abortion and marijuana legalization are best decided at the state level. He feels climate change “poses a legitimate threat.” He created an ad-hoc racial justice committee.
He dodged a question in an earlier interview on whether he would support another presidential bid by Trump: “I think there are a lot of great people who are considering that top job and we’ll see," he said. "I’ll evaluate it when people step up and we’ll see what happens.”
Hansel said he's not running to the right in order to be competitive as a Republican candidate in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.
"No, that's ridiculous," he said. "I'm running to represent the people of the 2nd District who have had poor representation for a long time."
But Cheshire County Commissioner Terry M. Clark, a Democrat, said in an interview Thursday that Hansel is merely adopting the Republican party line.
“When he wants to be seen as a nonpartisan mayoral candidate in a city of mostly Democrats, he’ll adopt a different line, whatever fits his purposes,” said Clark, who served with Hansel on the Keene City Council.
Others who responded to Hansel’s tweet asked what he feels should be done when it comes to investigating potential criminal activity by a former president.
Hansel is part of a crowded Republican field seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, of Hopkinton, whose district includes the Monadnock Region.
Robert Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer, is a strong Trump supporter in that field. The primary election will be held on Sept. 13.
“This abhorrent political raid of President Trump’s home is what we commonly see in communist dictatorships and 3rd world banana republics, not the USA,” Burns tweeted. “I stand with Trump against this illegitimate deep state regime, just as I have since he began his run for the Presidency.”
Meanwhile, Kuster said in the Washington Post Live podcast that she doesn’t think politics are behind the search at Mar-a-Lago.
“But if a crime has been committed, I think we need to count on our law enforcement officials to get to the bottom of it, to get the evidence of that crime,” she said. “No one is above the law. And I think that's the important premise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.