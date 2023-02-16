A N.H. House committee Thursday did not recommend passage of any of a half-dozen gun-safety measures.
The Democratic-backed bills will still be considered by the full House. But the lack of support in the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee indicates Republican lawmakers continue to have no appetite for restrictions despite growing gun violence.
A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last May showed national firearm homicide numbers are up, and gun suicide rates remain high.
Measures that failed to gain traction in largely party-line votes Thursday seek to ban guns from polling places and schools, mandate a three-day waiting period when purchasing them, take them away from people judged a danger to themselves or others, require safe storage and tighten background checks.
Rep. Jonah Wheeler, D-Peterborough, was the lone Democrat to vote against most of the measures, saying they would be ineffective or would target law-abiding citizens rather than someone bent on violence.
But he did vote in favor of House Bill 76, which would require a 72-hour period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm. The measure is intended to give people time to cool off, get help or change their mind if they are distraught and bent on suicide or harming others. Ten states have some form of a waiting period.
The panel deadlocked, 10-10.
In an interview after the vote, Wheeler said that bill could save lives.
“Having that three days could be the thing that makes you think twice, makes you reconsider your decision, whether it’s hurting yourself or others,” he said.
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, urged fellow committee members to vote against it.
“I could not think of a worse situation than telling a woman that she has to wait three days to protect herself,” she said, calling such a mandate "about the silliest thing I ever heard of.”
HB 76 contains an exception to the waiting period for people with a reasonable fear for their personal safety, expressed to a law enforcement officer.
Rhodes said this provision is poorly defined.
“It doesn’t explain how you express that fear,” she said. “Is that a verbal fear? Is there going to be a form that has to be filled out?”
Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said imposing a three-day waiting period would interfere with people's right to own guns.
“I firmly believe a right delayed is a right denied,” he said.
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, one of the committee members, said opposition to this bill illustrates that some are against any restriction on firearms, no matter the legislation.
“We’ve reached a point on many of these bills, and [HB 76] seems to be one of them, where literally no matter what we do, [nothing] is enough to address some concerns,” he said.
He also said there is a cost for not doing anything.
“When we are not willing to close the window on anything, even a little tiny bit, one of the things that we’re doing is we’re significantly increasing the risk for our citizens,” he said.
