Gov. Chris Sununu proposed a two-year state budget Tuesday that would give state workers a pay raise, boost spending on public education and use surplus money on everything from affordable housing to a statue of Christa McAuliffe.
Speaking before a joint session of the N.H. House and Senate in Concord, the Republican governor said his plan would provide an additional $200 million to public education.
“These investments, which flow directly to local schools, will help cities and towns offset their property taxes,” he said.
“We have an obligation to create doors of opportunity and give families the ability and freedom to chart their own path forward. Let’s never forget that and have the courage to set education funding on the right path once and for all.”
Funding and eligibility for Education Freedom Accounts would also grow under his proposal. The program provides state dollars to offset tuition costs for children in private and religious schools. It also provides money that can be used for tutoring, online learning programs, educational supplies and other educational expenses.
Sununu also proposed eliminating a 7 percent state tax some consumers pay on their phone bills. And he touted existing plans to eventually phase out the state’s interest and dividend tax.
House Democratic Leader Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester said the governor’s spending plan won’t reverse a trend of making local property taxpayers foot most governmental costs.
“Today’s budget address included opportunities for collaboration like investing in our workforce and addressing New Hampshire’s affordable housing shortage,” Wilhelm said.
“However, the continued insistence on downshifting costs to our municipalities, providing tax cuts to the wealthy and multinational corporations, and sending public dollars to private, religious, and homeschools must be addressed.”
In his speech, Sununu thanked New Hampshire’s 10,000 state workers and said each one, from patrolmen to plow truck drivers, would get a 10 percent pay raise in the first year of the budget and a 2 percent increase in the second year. This is intended to improve recruitment and retention.
“As a result of the pandemic, people grew restless, and started exploring new opportunities — they quit their jobs, looked for new adventures, and tried something different,” Sununu said.
“New Hampshire state government was not immune from these challenges. Like many industries, we continue to face a workforce shortage. Right now, our state workforce vacancy rate hovers around 20 percent.”
But he said that overall, the state is in a good financial position and should close out the current fiscal year on June 30 with a $330.4 million budget surplus.
Sununu and his supporters attribute this fiscal cushion to conservative spending decisions. Some Democratic lawmakers say that, actually, billions of dollars in federal pandemic spending have boosted state coffers.
The governor is calling for $224.5 million to be appropriated to various uses, including $30 million for InvestNH and $25 million for the Affordable Housing Fund. Both programs are intended to stimulate residential construction as vacancy rates hover at historic lows.
Another $10 million would be provided to begin a project to construct a new men's prison, $4.5 million would go to a computer science initiative in public schools and $27.9 million would be allocated for wastewater aid grants to municipalities.
Sununu called for streamlining professional licensing procedures.
“I am proposing to fully remove 34 different outdated licenses from state government, eliminating 14 underutilized regulatory boards and almost 700 unnecessary statutory provisions,” he said.
“The state doesn’t license the contractor who frames your house — but for some reason we license the person who plants a rose bush in your front yard.”
Sununu's budget would send $180 million to the state’s Rainy Day Fund, to be available in the event of an economic downturn.
It would also provide more money for the state's university system, which includes Keene State College and has been funded at $88.5 million yearly since 2021. This would increase to $99.2 million by 2025 under the governor's plan.
Sununu's proposal calls for about $15 billion in spending over two years, including both federal and state funds. It sets forth priorities lawmakers will consider as they draw up their own budget for him to sign into law later this legislative session.
“And finally, I think we have an exciting opportunity to ensure we are motivating our kids to be engaged and reach for the stars,” Sununu said. “Not all heroes wear capes, but some wore space suits.”
Christa McAuliffe, a Concord teacher, died on Jan. 28, 1986, in the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger. Sununu called for a statue of her to be constructed and placed on the grounds of the Statehouse.
“It's long overdue and will undoubtedly inspire our next generation of students every time they visit to achieve the unimaginable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.