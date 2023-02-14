20230215-LOC-Sununu Budget

Gov. Chris Sununu addresses a joint session of the N.H. House and Senate in the Statehouse on Tuesday. The Republican governor laid out a two-year spending plan that includes raises for state employees and elimination of a state tax on some phone bills.   

 Courtesy of Gov. Chris Sununu's office

Gov. Chris Sununu proposed a two-year state budget Tuesday that would give state workers a pay raise, boost spending on public education and use surplus money on everything from affordable housing to a statue of Christa McAuliffe.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567






