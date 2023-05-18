CONCORD — The N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday accepted Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Keene Mayor George Hansel to a second term on the N.H. University System's Board of Trustees.
The five-person Executive Council, which approves appointments and state contracts, will hold a confirmation vote on the nomination in two weeks.
Hansel, who is not seeking re-election as mayor, first became a trustee on July 1, 2019. His first term ends June 30.
The system has about 32,000 students and includes the University of New Hampshire in Durham, Plymouth State University, Keene State College and Granite State College in Concord.
Hansel, who co-owns Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, said the system has a dual mandate — providing the best educational opportunities for students and producing graduates to fill the needs of businesses.
Its greatest challenge is an enrollment that has been declining about 2 percent per year, he said. Birth rates have dropped, New Hampshire has an aging population, and many high-school graduates choose to attend college out of state.
The decline comes amid decreases in public school enrollment.
Fall 2022 enrollment in New Hampshire’s public K-12 schools was 161,755 students, compared to 163,600 in 2021-22, 163,288 in 2020-21 and 171,866 in 2019-20, according to the N.H. Department of Education. In 2002, enrollment was 207,684 students.
“Higher education is at a moment of pressure and change,” Hansel said. “We need folks at the table to promote the system and manage some of this change. I’ve been happy to serve in that role.”
He also said he provides some geographic diversity on the board, representing the western part of New Hampshire, home to Keene State.
The board, which governs the University System, includes 10 members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Executive Council.
Hansel said one important goal of the board is to make the state’s public colleges and universities competitive and attractive to new students.
“The board has been working hard to prepare and plan for the future,” he said. “A lot needs to be done.”
The cost of a college education is an important factor for most students.
An April report by the nonprofit Educational Data Initiative showed the average cost of in-state tuition plus room and board in New Hampshire at $34,152 per year for public universities. This was second only to Vermont, where it was $35,258.
The University System’s Board of Trustees has been trying to address that issue, said Hansel, who holds a bachelor's degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.
“I’m proud the board has kept tuition flat during my first term despite the hyper inflation we’ve seen,” he said. “We are focused on the student experience and providing good value for students.”
Meanwhile, at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting, Sununu pointed to one statistic that could eventually bode well for the state and its schools.
A U.S. News report, based on census data, showed New Hampshire had 0.69 percent growth in its population of people 25-29 between 2018 and 2021.
That’s second nationally, behind Utah, which had 0.78 growth in this population.
The next N.H. Executive Council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 31 at the Statehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.