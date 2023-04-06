A Republican-backed plan the N.H. House will consider Thursday would speed the demise of a 100-year-old tax on dividends and interest.
Opponents of the bill say the tax provides valuable revenue and is typically paid by those who can easily afford it. Proponents say it’s a form of income tax the state doesn’t need.
House Bill 2, a budget trailer measure, would repeal the tax in 2025. It’s now set to be repealed in 2027. The 5 percent tax is being reduced by one percentage point yearly prior to its full repeal.
N.H. Department of Revenue figures from 2020 show about 67,000 people — out of about a million taxpayers in the state — paid this tax, producing about $113 million in revenue.
House Democratic leaders sent a letter to House Republican Leader Jason Osborne of Auburn last week, saying the end of this tax will give “the top 1 percent of New Hampshire earners an average tax break of $11,900, leaving the bottom 99 percent with increased property taxes.”
A dividend is a distribution of company earnings to shareholders. Interest is money paid by a financial institution for using an investor’s funds.
Of those who paid this 5 percent tax in 2020, about half paid at least $10,000, meaning their overall interest and dividend income was $200,000 or more.
Someone would likely need millions of dollars in investments to return this kind of income. For example, 5 percent interest on a $4 million investment would yield $200,000.
Republican backers say ending this tax could help some retirees on fixed income.
“These individuals rely heavily on their investments to support themselves and their families," Rep. Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, said in a Monday opinion piece in the N.H. Journal.
“However, the Interest & Dividends Tax discourages savings and investing, limiting the potential for financial growth and security. Eliminating this tax will encourage more people to save and invest, ensuring that they have the financial resources they need to enjoy their retirement years.”
The House Finance Committee passed HB 2 last week, 14-11. Rep. Peter Leishman, of Peterborough, was the only Democrat to vote for the budget trailer bill.
He said state revenues have surged beyond plans, so an early elimination of this tax shouldn’t have a great impact, at least in the near-term.
“It was something my Republican friends were really pushing — to once and for all get rid of this so-called income tax in New Hampshire, so it’s always been kind of a sticking point for them,” he said.
Leishman said a compromise was struck to make up for some of the revenue that would be lost by ending this tax sooner than planned. Under that compromise, a 7 percent state tax some consumers pay on their phone bills would remain. Gov. Chris Sununu had called for its elimination.
Bills in the House and Senate this year called for saving the interest and dividends tax. Neither advanced.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, was a co-sponsor of the Senate measure.
He said in February that the state may need money from this tax in coming years with the end of unprecedented federal spending associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a lot of federal money come in this year that is not going to be coming in the next couple years,” he said.
“Businesses are struggling for their employees to find housing and to find child care — those are things that taxes can go to.”
