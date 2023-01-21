Four bills before the N.H. Legislature this year seek to protect reproductive rights, an issue that gained prominence last summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision, released 50 years ago Sunday.
The high court reversed that landmark ruling on June 24, leaving abortion regulations up to the states.
A dozen states now ban the medical procedure, and some lawmakers in New Hampshire would like to see restrictions beyond a 2021 law that prohibits most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Criminal penalties for doctors under that law would be eliminated under one bill being considered by the Legislature, while another measure would repeal the law entirely.
The vast majority of abortions are done well before the 24-week mark, but N.H. Rep. Amanda Toll says the timing should be up to people and their doctors, not the state Legislature.
Toll, D-Keene, said Friday other regulatory efforts involving the procedure in the state include an existing parental-notification statute and an ultrasound mandate that lawmakers ultimately revoked for most cases.
“These access barriers are an affront to Granite Staters who value freedom, gender justice, the sanctity of the patient provider relationship, healthcare access, and our civil liberties,” Toll said in an email. “Each pregnancy and circumstance is unique.”
She is the prime sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment, CACR 2, providing that “all persons have the right to make their own reproductive decisions.”
She was unsuccessful in a similar effort last legislative session.
Another measure, House Bill 88, would enshrine abortion rights into state statute but not change current law.
“We must also provide direct support to reproductive health centers and abortion funds, as they work to ensure that abortion-seekers are still able to get the care they need,” Toll said.
The Republican-controlled N.H. Executive Council, which approves expenditures of state and federal money, has refused over the past two years to fund state contracts for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has an office in Keene, and two other family planning providers.
Meanwhile, N.H. Rep. Dave Testerman, R-Franklin, says what is needed is more restriction of abortion, not less.
He is the prime sponsor of a bill that would ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which he said can occur between six and 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Testerman said he believes life begins at conception and he’d ultimately like to see a total ban on abortions.
“Six to 12 weeks to me is better than 24 weeks, but the real answer ought to be nothing,” he said.
Another bill before the Legislature would require that, except in medical emergencies, the patient be given a lengthy list of information about abortion at least 24 hours before receiving the medical procedure.
For her part, Kayla Montgomery, vice president for public affairs at the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, said in a written statement that Sunday should have been a time to celebrate 50 years of abortion rights.
“Instead, our country is grappling with a reality in which 1 in 3 Americans have lost access to safe, legal care in their home state,” she said.
Reproductive rights will remain vulnerable and potentially uncertain in New Hampshire until they are guaranteed under state law, she said, adding this uncertainty creates anxiety for patients and doctors.
“Planned Parenthood and local providers are all committed to providing all patients with the compassionate care they need, no matter what,” she said, “but we need lawmakers to act now to guarantee the future of abortion rights in our state.”
