Under the N.H. Constitution, all 10 counties have a register of probate, an elected position that continues even though it is nearly unpaid and has virtually no responsibilities.
At one time, these officials drew a full salary and helped people navigate legal processes involving wills, trusts and estates and name changes, but in 2011, the N.H. Legislature dropped the position’s salary to $100 and transferred its duties to circuit court clerks.
But that hasn’t stopped people from running to be a register of probate. And, a proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot to strike the post from the constitution, fell just short of the two-thirds majority required for passage.
Proponents of the measure said it makes no sense to keep a powerless position in the constitution.
In Cheshire County, Jeremy LaPlante, a Keene fire lieutenant, ran unopposed and was re-elected as register of probate for a fourth term.
He said being in the post gives him a better ability to push for a restoration of the job’s former responsibilities, including times he has testified on behalf of legislation efforts, so far unsuccessful, to accomplish this.
“I would like to continue to advocate for not just the position but the ability to help others,” LaPlante said in an interview Thursday.
LaPlante, who has held the post for six years, said he’d like to help guide the public through the probate process, but first he’d need training, which isn’t provided, and then he’d need the authority to do so, which was eliminated by the Legislature 11 years ago.
“It’s not that I don’t have anything to do, it’s that I’m not allowed to do it,” he said.
In fact, the N.H. court system sends letters to registers of probate reminding them of this fact.
“We all receive the same letter that says in their opinion we serve no purpose,” he said.
Anna Tilton, who is now the register of deeds in Cheshire County, was register of probate for the county and sued the state for breach of contract when the Legislature removed her responsibilities and reduced her salary of about $58,000 per year to $100.
She won about $115,000 in a court judgment, or two years’ pay.
Tilton said that when the Legislature changed the position, the state lost much institutional knowledge.
“Most of the registers of probate had been there for 25 years.” she said, adding most retired after the change.
Tilton said the probate system worked much more effectively for the public then than it does now, and that it was improper for the Legislature to drastically change the position.
“You can’t just eliminate elected positions that are written into the Constitution but that is just what they did,” she said, adding a rhetorical question.
“Why don’t they do the same for the governor, just eliminate the position?”
In Merrimack County, Jane Bradstreet, a Democrat, defeated Scott Maltzie, a Republican, 36,186-30,689, and was re-elected as register of probate.
Bradstreet said she’s been voluntarily organizing old paper probate court files for the county.
She said she is glad the proposal to strike the position from the constitution failed. She served in the job for more than 20 years. Before the Legislature stripped its responsibilities, it provided strong service to the consumer, she said.
“We were helping people in times when they needed it, when they had a death in the family and they had to deal with the decedent’s assets,” Bradstreet said.
She also said some newly elected registers of probate have called her and were surprised when she told them they have no responsibilities.
Bradstreet acknowledged that it’s quirky to have an elected position with no real responsibilities.
“We’re unusual here in New Hampshire,” she quipped.
