Automobile dealership executive and three-term N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton defeated Keene City Councilor and software engineer Bobby Williams on Tuesday night in the Democratic primary to succeed state Sen. Jay Kahn in District 10.
With all but the town of Sullivan reporting in the 15-community district, Fenton had amassed 4,436 votes to Williams' 2,229.
Fenton will face Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski, a member of the Swanzey selectboard, in the Nov. 8 general election. Karasinski beat Ian Freeman in the Republican primary with 2,223 votes to Freeman's 1,229, with only Sullivan results outstanding. Freeman wants New Hampshire to secede from the United States and is facing 25 federal felony charges related to cryptocurrency.
Fenton defeated Williams by a 2-to-1 margin in Keene, 1,721 to 831, and by a similar ratio elsewhere in the Monadnock Region.
“We ran our race on the issues, what’s important to young, working families — rising housing costs, lack of affordable housing, lack of child care, our public education system being attacked,” Fenton said in an interview after declaring victory. “These are the issues that are important to the electorate and to me.”
Fenton, 33, said he will stress the same things in the general election campaign, and noted that, if elected, his relative youth compared to other state senators would allow him to be a voice for people who feel they are not being heard.
He also said abortion is sure to be a key topic in the fall campaign.
“We witnessed the first abortion ban in New Hampshire history,” he said, referring to a law enacted last year that prohibits most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. “Democratic voters are galvanized to protect reproductive rights. I’m proud to be their champion. On the ballot is a woman’s right to choose and her health care.”
Williams, 45, said by text that he had called Donovan to concede and "looked forward to supporting him as a candidate and state senator.”
Williams made protection of the environment a key issue in his campaign and has said more needs to be done to fight climate change.
Kahn, D-Keene, announced in May that he would not seek a fourth term in the reliably Democratic Senate District 10.
In the Republican primary, Karasinski, 58, was winning by nearly a 2-1 margin with more than half the vote in.
“It’s looking good so far,” he said. “I was the only serious candidate in the race.”
Freeman, 42, said he was happy that it appeared he would get more than 25 percent of the vote.
“I didn’t have any expectation that I was going to win,” he said in an interview. “It was about outreach, getting the word out about independence.”
He said he remains convinced New Hampshire could and should secede from the United States.
Meanwhile, Karasinski said his goal is to “stop the overreach of government.”
“I know the opposition party is big on sales and income taxes and I’m not, and I think we can live within our means and cut state spending,” he said.
Karasinski, superintendent of the North Swanzey Water & Fire Precinct, said during the campaign that he wants New Hampshire’s abortion law to become more restrictive.
He said it’s possible a fetus could be viable before the 24-week mark, so he'd like to see the ban placed at 20 weeks.
He described himself as a “big proponent of school choice,” or the use of public money for parents to place their children in private school.
Senate District 10 comprises Alstead, Chesterfield, Dublin, Hancock, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Peterborough, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole and Westmoreland.
There were no party primaries in Senate Districts 8, 9, and 12, which cover several Monadnock Region communities.
These districts have Republican incumbents who face no challenge from within their own party: Sens. Ruth Ward of Stoddard in District 8 (which includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Charlestown, Gilsum, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard); Denise Ricciardi of Bedford in District 9 (which includes the local communities of Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Richmond, Troy and Winchester); and Kevin Avard of Nashua in District 12 (locally includes Rindge).
Their Democratic challengers are also running unopposed in their party: Charlene Marcotte Lovett of Claremont in District 8, Matthew McLaughlin of Bedford in District 9 and Melanie Levesque of Brookline in District 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.