Democratic state Sen. Donovan Fenton of Keene campaigned on protecting New Hampshire children and got a chance to highlight this issue Tuesday with a child-car-seat bill and a measure seeking to keep kids safe from unsecured firearms.
These are the first bills he has presented as a senator. Fenton and his wife have two young sons. He won election to succeed Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, last year after serving three terms in the N.H. House.
Fenton, who is vice president of Fenton Family Dealerships in Swanzey, said in an interview that he felt his bipartisan Senate Bill 118, which would require use of rear-facing child seats for kids younger than 2, had a positive hearing before the Senate Transportation Committee.
Several people testified in favor of that bill, and nobody spoke against it.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. It recommends rear-facing seats for kids up to age 3, or until they outgrow them.
Present state law requires those under age 7 to use a "child restraint system," but doesn't address rear-facing car seats for children under 2.
Fenton's other measure, Senate Bill 117, appeared to face tougher sledding before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It would require people to safely secure loaded firearms in homes with children under 18. Current law sets that age at 16.
There are no Republican co-sponsors for SB 117, and Sen. William Gannon, R-Sandown, a member of the Judiciary Committee, expressed concerns the measure could hinder parents who fear home intruders and sleep with a loaded gun nearby.
“If a parent has a gun in their bedroom and they unlock it every night and then the child comes in at night, would the parent be negligent for leaving an unlocked gun in their bed stand?” Gannon asked during the committee hearing.
Fenton responded that the only thing the bill would do is redefine a child as anyone under 18 in the state’s negligent firearm-storage law.
That law says a person can face a $1,000 fine if they leave an unsecured firearm on a premises and a child gains access to it without permission and uses it in an illegal, reckless or threatening manner.
It doesn’t apply if the firearm is so close at hand to the adult that they could retrieve and use it as if they were carrying it, which seems to deal with Gannon’s concern.
It also doesn’t apply if the child has completed firearm safety instruction or uses the gun in a lawful act of self-defense or defense of another person.
Fenton also said there are ways to keep a gun secured and close at hand.
“They have quick-draw safes now,” he told the committee. “They have biometric safes where you can pull out a gun in half a second.”
Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, testified that secure firearm storage should be a priority for New Hampshire.
“Every year, 340 children in America under the age of 18 gain access to a firearm and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else,” she said.
She also said 4.6 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked.
Kathleen Slover of Portsmouth, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, which seeks to protect people from gun violence, said studies show that more than 80 percent of suicides by people under 18 involve a gun belonging to a family member.
"And three-quarters of school shooters acquire their firearms from the home of a parent or a close relative," she said.
Penny Dean, a Concord attorney, testified against the bill, saying no New Hampshire-specific data were presented to show that the negligent firearm-storage law should be made more restrictive.
“What problem are we trying to solve?” she asked. “I don’t think New Hampshire has a problem.”
Joe Hannon, vice president of Gun Owners of New Hampshire, also testified against the bill.
“I’m not against safe storage, but making it mandatory and making it more difficult for people to defend themselves I think is extremely wrong,” he said.
The two Senate committees have not yet scheduled a vote on Fenton’s bills. After they make their recommendations, the bills will be voted on by the full Senate, which is controlled by the Republican party.
