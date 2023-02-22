N.H. Executive Councilor David Wheeler sometimes stays silent when the other councilors say “yea” or “nay” in voice votes. Instead, he writes down his vote on a piece of paper he gives to the Secretary of State’s Office after the meeting is adjourned.
Fellow councilor Cinde Warmington says this initially keeps the public in the dark about his vote and runs counter to the goal of public transparency. Wheeler maintains it’s not an unusual practice and that he’s not trying to hide anything.
The five-member council decides on millions of dollars in state spending, as well as various state appointments. Together, Warmington’s and Wheeler’s districts cover the Monadnock Region.
“I believe the public has a right to know how all councilors have voted,” Warmington, D-Concord, said at the council’s meeting in the Statehouse on Wednesday.
“I think the Executive Council is the hallmark of transparency. It is directly contrary to the public interest to allow councilors to hide their votes from the public.”
Warmington said in an interview that she discovered the issue when noticing in written minutes votes by Wheeler that she couldn’t recall ever having occurred in meetings. She asked a staff member at the Secretary of State’s Office about it.
“I said, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’ and she said, ‘Oh, he hands me a note after every meeting with all his no votes.’
“I said, ‘You’re kidding me, right?’ “
Wheeler, R-Milford, said he is just doing something that has long been a procedure on the council. He also said something similar can be done in the 24-member state Senate.
After the meeting, he said in an interview he does this because it makes clear his vote in writing, it was his practice to do this in the N.H. Senate and it has the effect of streamlining the meeting.
The Secretary of State’s Office said records dating to 2018 show Wheeler has been the only councilor to engage in this practice. The office didn’t have earlier records on this topic.
All votes are ultimately recorded in minutes available publicly as early as two weeks after a meeting.
“The fact that somebody is trying to say that votes are being hidden somehow is just absurd,” Wheeler said, adding he sends emails to numerous people showing all of his votes. “It’s all public and all available.”
Attorney General John Formella said at Wednesday’s meeting there doesn’t appear to be anything in the council’s manual of procedures to prevent what Wheeler is doing. He also said the panel can change its rules if it so chooses.
Formella said he’s not aware of an instance in which after-the-fact voting altered the outcome of an item.
But Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s possible this could occur. An item could appear to fail, only to pass when a final vote written on a piece of paper is handed in after a meeting.
“I think it could be a real reality now that I know this is happening,” Sununu told the council. “I’m nervous.”
He said councilors should consider revising their operating manual. He also said it would be unwieldy to hold a roll call vote on each item. There were 109 items on Wednesday’s agenda.
If all the councilors adopted Wheeler’s technique, Sununu could call a voice vote on an item and be met with silence.
The Secretary of State’s Office provided The Sentinel with Wheeler’s handwritten notes opposing several items from the Feb. 8 meeting, including one to provide $8.8 million, mostly in federal funds, for in-home services for pregnant women and families.
He also opposed nearly $7.2 million in federal funds for rental assistance encompassed in two separate agenda items. He was the only one to oppose these three items, and the council authorized the spending.
Formella said Wheeler’s handwritten votes could be obtained through a public records request as soon as he hands them to a representative from the Secretary of State’s Office.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.