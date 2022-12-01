CONCORD — N.H. Executive Councilors asked Lori Weaver questions Thursday about reproductive rights, the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response and even the anti-parasitic drug, ivermectin.
They called the public hearing rather than immediately approve Gov. Chris Sununu’s Nov. 27 nomination of Weaver to serve as acting commissioner of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Weaver is now deputy commissioner, working under Commissioner Lori Shibinette, who is stepping down on Dec. 16. The council will meet next week to vote on whether Weaver should get the temporary position. Meanwhile, the state will search for a permanent successor to Shibinette, and Weaver said she would be interested in the position.
After councilors finished with their questions , a number of state employees testified on Weaver's behalf. There were also some public comments, which included conspiracy theories.
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Union, asked for Weaver's thoughts on whether emergency orders could be required in the future in New Hampshire. Sununu approved a series of such orders early in the pandemic that disrupted various businesses. Some have praised him for acting to protect public health, while others said he went too far.
Weaver, who holds a master's degree in health services administration and has worked for the department for 20 years, said the outlook for the pandemic is much better now.
“We have equipment, we have testing, we have vaccination, we have awareness,” she said. “I think we’re in a really good spot.”
She didn't specifically answer whether such emergency orders could be required at some point in the future.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, whose district takes in much of the Monadnock Region, asked Weaver if she supports Title X, the designation for a federal grant program that provides comprehensive family planning and related health services.
“The department has a mission to serve our most vulnerable population and that’s what we are responsible to do," Weaver said. "That includes women's reproductive services.”
Such services have been a hot-button issue at the Republican-led Executive Council, which shares executive power with the governor.
In July, the panel rejected for the fourth time in a year more than a million dollars in funding for organizations that provide people of low income with cancer screenings, contraceptives, treatment and testing for sexually transmitted diseases and abortion care.
Warmington, of Concord, the lone Democrat on the panel, has been the only one to vote in favor of the contracts. A majority on the five-member panel has also rejected funding for an after-school sexual education program for vulnerable youth.
Councilor David Wheeler, of Milford, asked about the Division for Children, Youth, and Families, which comes under the Department of Health and Human Services.
He mentioned the case of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl whose father is charged with killing her in December 2019. Wheeler said this girl “fell through the cracks” at the same time the department sought to prosecute people who gave ivermectin to their children.
This drug is not approved for treating COVID-19, but some people have sought to use it for that purpose.
Sununu vetoed a bill approved by the N.H. Legislature, which would allow pharmacists to dispense the drug on general orders without a specific doctor's prescription.
“Is giving ivermectin to a child, child abuse?” Wheeler asked.
After a long pause, Weaver said, “I don’t know how to answer that.”
Joseph Mirzoeff, of Keene, who ran unsuccessfully for the N.H. House this year, participated in the public testimony portion of the meeting.
He espouses an unfounded theory that COVID-19 is less of a problem than the vaccinations for the virus. He was critical of Weaver.
“Anyone who wants to continue what we have been doing in any sort of a way, is the wrong person for the job,” he said. “We need someone who can protect the people of New Hampshire from the misbehavior of the national government and the medical community, especially big pharma.”
The Executive Council's next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at the Statehouse.
