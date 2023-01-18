Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera testified before a N.H. House committee on Tuesday in favor of a bill by state Rep. Jennifer Rhodes of Winchester that would ban animals from riding in a motorist’s lap.
“Pets sometimes have their own mind,” he told the Transportation Committee. “I’ve seen dogs running back and forth between the front seat, the back seat, looking out one window, looking out the other window. I’ve seen drivers holding a pet with their left hand, and they’re trying to look over the dog as they are driving down the road.”
If a dog is on a driver’s lap during an accident, it could interfere with safe operation of the air bag, he noted.
“Instead of being hit by just the air bag, you’re going to be hit by an air bag that’s pushing a dog into your face,” Rivera said.
Rhodes, a Republican, told the committee how she came up with the idea for the legislation, House Bill 260.
She was in her neighborhood on Parker Street over the summer when she saw a young girl crash her scooter and fall from the sidewalk into the street just as a car approached.
The man behind the wheel was unable to swerve away because he was steering the vehicle with an arm that was also holding two small dogs, according to Rhodes, who said he was petting the dogs with his other arm. Luckily, she said, the girl’s grandmother pulled the child out of the street just in time.
Rhodes began researching the issue and discovered New Hampshire doesn’t have a specific law prohibiting an animal from being on a person while they are driving, although Hawaii has such a law. Several other states have distracted-driving laws requiring animals to be restrained in the vehicle, either in a pet carrier or by a seat belt, she said.
She said she heard from many constituents after The Sentinel published an article about her bill in November.
“I received my fair share of hate-grams that came after the article was written, and I also received my share of, ‘Thank God, it’s about time.’ “
She said she received a supportive email from a woman whose brother-in-law was killed in an accident involving a driver with a pet on his lap.
In opposition was a woman who contacted her and said she would hold a dog in her lap if she had to drive the animal to the veterinarian to be put down.
Rhodes said she has personally owned St. Bernards before, but would never think of having one on her lap while driving, even if it was the dog’s last ride.
“I remember once upon a time when people would drive down the road with their children on their lap,” Rhodes said. “My mother used to hold me on her lap. We don’t do that anymore. That is now illegal.”
N.H. State Police Lt. Jay O’Leary testified that the agency is not taking a position on the bill, but noted that distracted driving is a major problem. He also said that if HB 260 became law its clear language prohibiting a pet from being on a driver’s lap would make it fairly easy to enforce.
The Transportation Committee will schedule a vote on the bill and forward its recommendation to the full House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.