Republican Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler has received criticism from the left for his votes against funding Planned Parenthood of New England and other organizations that provide reproductive care.
But in the Sept. 13 GOP primary, he faces opposition from the far right in the form of former state Rep. Anne Copp, 62, of Nashua, who protested outside the home of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu over pandemic restrictions and once signed a letter calling for state government to be dissolved.
Copp, who was twice elected to and twice resigned from the N.H. House, initially refused to take her oath of office via Zoom early last year and was escorted out of the Statehouse by police when she demanded to do it in person.
She believes the outcome of the last presidential election was false, voting machines are not to be trusted and all ballots should be counted by hand. She feels COVID-19 is no more severe than seasonal flu.
Wheeler, 63, of Milford, represents the council’s District 5, representing area towns such as Peterborough, Swanzey, Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Troy.
Other Monadnock Region towns are represented by Cinde Warmington, who holds the District 2 seat on the council, which shares executive authority with the governor and approves receipt and expenditure of state and federal funds.
In July, the council rejected for the fourth time in a year more than a million dollars in funding for organizations that provide people of low income with cancer screenings, contraceptives, treatment and testing for sexually transmitted diseases, and abortion care. Warmington of Concord, the lone Democrat on the panel, was the only one to vote in favor of the contracts.
Reproductive rights advocates pointed out that the money would not be used for abortions, but would be used for important health services for low-income people including contraception and cancer screenings.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette has said a state audit showed that state funds were not used for abortion services.
But Wheeler said Thursday he doesn’t believe it.
“It’s my belief that the funds absolutely are co-mingled,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”
He provided as an example state money used to help pay the salary of a receptionist at one of these health clinics.
“She answers a phone call for a family planning visit, but two minutes later she answers a phone call from someone who wants an abortion,” he said. “Or family planning money could go toward paying a portion of the rent or the light bill.”
Another big issue before the Executive Council has revolved around the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October 2021, the council rejected on a 4-1 vote, with Warmington in opposition, $27 million in federal funds to boost the vaccination effort at a time when booster doses were being made available for seniors and the pediatric vaccine was first coming out.
Wheeler, who is serving his sixth term on the council and previously was a state representative and senator, said he voted against the funding because he feared federal strings were attached. At a subsequent meeting, he was part of a 4-0 vote to accept much of the money.
He said he changed his stance because the council also approved a resolution condemning vaccine mandates.
Wheeler, who is the owner of Maranatha Carpet store in Milford and owns a Christmas tree farm, says his goal as an executive councilor is to keep state government “lean and mean” and give the best “ bang for the buck” for taxpayers.
Copp was elected to the House from Merrimack County in 2016 but resigned in the summer of 2018 because she moved to Rockingham County, where she was again elected to the House in the fall of 2020, but resigned in the summer of 2021 when she moved to Nashua in Hillsborough County.
She said she “doesn’t believe in the results” of the last presidential election, and that Donald Trump would have been re-elected if the vote was counted correctly.
“I believe the voting machines were the culprit,” she said.
Legislation to require all votes be counted by hand in New Hampshire did not advance this past legislative session.
Numerous court challenges to the presidential election failed, and former Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr said there was not fraud sufficient to have affected the outcome of the election.
Copp said Sununu’s emergency orders in response to the pandemic, including the closure of certain non-essential businesses, were overdone.
“The Constitution was trampled upon,” she said. “People couldn’t visit relatives in nursing homes. People lost deposits for weddings that couldn’t be held.”
She said such orders were out of proportion for a disease she compared to the flu.
However, the Centers for Disease Control estimates 28,000 people died of the flu in 2018-2019 in the U.S., and 52,000 in 2017-2018, while, by comparison, more than a million people are estimated to have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.
In late 2020, she was among a half-dozen Republican state representatives who signed onto a letter that declared New Hampshire’s government illegitimate, said the November election was void, called Sununu a tyrant and said it was time to dissolve the entire New Hampshire government.
Copp said she participated in protests outside the governor’s personal home in Newfields. She said she did not attend the organization day in December 2020 in which state representatives were sworn in en masse, and then initially refused to do it in a Zoom call.
Copp said she went to the Statehouse on Jan. 7, 2021, to get sworn-in in person at an Executive Council meeting, but that her request to do so was refused and police escorted her out of the building. She was later sworn-in in a Zoom call.
The winner of the race between Copp and Wheeler will face Democrat Shoshanna Kelly of Nashua in the Nov. 8 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.