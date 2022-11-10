Majority Leader Jason Osborne, not known for pulling his punches, struck a collegial tone after Tuesday’s election produced an almost evenly split N.H. House of Representatives.
In a written statement Wednesday, first he congratulated newly elected Republicans and the voters who supported them.
“I would also like to congratulate my Democratic colleagues on their victories,” said Rep. Osborne, R-Auburn. “ It is my sincere hope that we can develop a better working relationship in the near future.”
Before the election, Republicans held a 202-178 edge in the 400-member House, with 20 seats vacant.
The midterms resulted in a 203-197 split in favor of the GOP, according to the N.H. House Clerk's Office. A handful of races were decided by single-digit margins and could be subject to recounts.
“Republicans campaigned on lowering energy prices, lower taxes, and more personal freedom,” Osborne said. “We look forward to delivering on those promises in the coming term. We have shown that we can be effective with a small majority, and we will do it again.”
Osborne's congratulation to Democrats was a stark contrast from, for instance, his Feb. 13 op-ed in the New Hampshire Union Leader in which he said “House Democrats are busy this year attempting to strip you of your basic rights, or parents’ rights over how to raise their children.”
Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said in a N.H. Democratic Party news conference Thursday that he’s hopeful there can be constructive dialogue between lawmakers from both parties.
“But I want to be very clear, Democrats are going to really stand firm in our values,” he said. “I think Granite Staters sent a message that was very clear, which is that they don’t like the idea of right-wing extremists running the State House.
“Where there are opportunities to work together we will do that with Republicans, but what we’re not going to do is roll over. We’re in a strong position. ”
He said Democrats would support public education, protect reproductive rights and work for solutions to high energy costs.
Democratic lawmakers have opposed school voucher programs that use taxpayer dollars to defray private school tuition, saying this reduces funding for traditional public schools.
Republicans generally favor such programs and approved a so-called divisive concepts law that limits the ways teachers can discuss discrimination. That law, now being challenged in court, was opposed by Democrats as an infringement on free speech.
On reproductive rights, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed GOP-backed legislation last year that limits most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Many Democratic lawmakers would like to repeal that law.
That legislation and the divisive-concepts measure were placed by Republicans in a budget bill last year. Sununu said he had to sign it to avert a state shutdown.
Wilhelm said the way the budget measure was handled was not proper.
“Gov. Sununu catered to the right-wing extremists in the House Republican majority,” he said. “What could have happened and what I expect to happen moving forward is a much more collaborative approach because we have more Democrats in the House.”
But Sununu also acts as a bulwark against some of the partisan proposals that have emerged from House Republicans.
This year he vetoed bills on redistricting, the allowable length of a state of emergency declared by the governor, a prohibition on schools requiring facial covering, a requirement for a college civics test and ending a protest buffer zone at abortion clinics.
In May, some Republican lawmakers talked about censuring Sununu over the vetoes and Osborne also appeared rankled.
“The governor just stabbed every Republican in the back last week with his veto barrage, and he’s still laughing about it,” he said in a public comment. “Does anyone believe he would care about being censured by Republicans? He is probably already gearing up right now to form his own party, anyway.”
