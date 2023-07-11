Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announced her Democratic campaign for governor Tuesday, promising to create more opportunities for New Hampshire residents, boost the state’s investment in public education and defend reproductive rights.
“I’m running for governor to ensure that everyone in New Hampshire has the opportunity to succeed by strengthening our public schools, creating good-paying jobs, building more affordable housing, and protecting access to abortion,” she said in a written statement.
On June 1, N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, whose district takes in much of the Monadnock Region, declared her candidacy for governor in next year’s election. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu hasn’t said whether he will seek a record fifth term.
In her announcement statement, Craig said she also wants to create jobs, increase affordable housing, promote public safety and support local communities.
She is in her third term as mayor of New Hampshire's largest city.
“As mayor of Manchester, we’re addressing the needs of our community by bringing people together to get results for our residents and grow our city,” she said.
“We’ve added thousands of new jobs and hundreds of affordable housing units, decreased class sizes, increased teacher pay, and reduced violent crime by 38 percent — and we’ve sent a message that Granite Staters’ reproductive rights are not up for grabs.”
Craig defeated Republican incumbent Ted Gatsas in 2017 to become the first female mayor of Manchester. Gatsas is now on the N.H. Executive Council.
State campaign finance reports show that Craig has raised about $362,000 for her gubernatorial campaign, while Warmington has raised $353,000.
Craig, 56, was born and raised in Manchester and attended Memorial High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire and worked as a marketing manager for a biotech startup.
Craig has completed 14 marathons. She and her husband, Michael Craig, have three children.
Warmington, 65, a Concord attorney, is the only Democrat on the five-person Executive Council, which shares authority with the governor, approving the spending of state and federal funds, confirming judges and commissioners and hearing pardon requests.
She won a second term on the panel last November, and supported Democrats who tried, without success, to unseat Republican incumbents on the council.
