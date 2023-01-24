Cheshire County's Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland will receive $920,768 in federal money to help pay for recently made improvements at the 150-bed facility, the N.H. Executive Council has decided.
top story
Cheshire County's Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland will receive $920,768 in federal money to help pay for recently made improvements at the 150-bed facility, the N.H. Executive Council has decided.
Meeting this past Wednesday at the Statehouse in Concord, the five-member panel unanimously approved using this funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
This is part of a $50 million pot of money the council accepted June 15 to fund a statewide County Nursing Home Infrastructure Program to make upgrades to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The $920,768 heading to Cheshire County will support improvements that allow better social distancing and air quality, among other things, Chase Hagaman, deputy director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said in a letter to the Executive Council.
In 2021, Cheshire County completed a $36 million, multi-year project to renovate the nursing home.
The county applied for the federal ARPA money, which will be applied to outstanding costs from that project, said County Administrator Chris Coates. Before the project, about 80 percent of the rooms were double occupancy. Now almost 90 percent of rooms have only one resident.
“Many of the new residents coming through the door have a high level of dementia and Alzheimer’s, so we knew it was best to have those individuals have their own room,” Coates said in an interview last week. “It just serves the residents throughout the county better.”
The project included building a five-story, 63,000-square-foot addition, and upgraded or new kitchen and laundry operations as well as mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems.
Also created were more community spaces and screened-in porches allowing residents to get fresh air without leaving the building. Each resident’s room has its own bathroom.
Funding came from a bond issue approved in 2017. A 2013 county report indicated that the facility, built in 1975, had a number of deficiencies, including a leaky roof, deteriorating pipes, electrical issues and bathrooms not in compliance with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.
Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene responded to a number of tree and wire calls on Friday throughout the region due to a heavy winter storm. Mutual aid also received requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 23, 2023
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.