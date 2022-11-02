The Republican majority on the N.H. Executive Council refused again Wednesday to consider funding a sexual education program for at-risk young people.
This is the fourth time since Sept. 21 the panel has blocked federal money for the after-school Personal Responsibility Education Program in Manchester and Claremont.
Participation requires parental consent. It offers education in contraception, abstinence, sexually transmitted infections and healthy relationships.
The program targets vulnerable young people including those who have been trafficked, are living in foster care or who have already had one pregnancy.
Council Republicans have also been blocking funding of three family planning centers, including Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a location in Keene.
Liz Canada, advocacy manager for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, criticized the council in a statement Wednesday.
“By gutting the family planning program and rejecting routine funding for after-school sex education, the Executive Council has jeopardized New Hampshire’s capacity to reduce rates of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases in our state at a time when the landscape of reproductive health care nationwide is in chaos because of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” she said.
“Now is not the time to risk the ability of trusted community organizations to deliver what could be life-saving information and support.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, whose district takes in Keene and many nearby towns, is the only Democrat on the council and was the only member who asked that the $682,074 in contracts be taken off the table for consideration on Wednesday.
Councilor David Wheeler of Milford, whose district includes many Monadnock Region towns, has opposed the contracts because of questions he says he has about its curriculum and consent forms.
He did not immediately return calls for comment Wednesday, but Councilor Joe Kenney of Union said in an interview after the council meeting that he didn’t vote to consider it Wednesday because he wants to give Wheeler more opportunity to study the program.
“He’s doing a deep dive on it,” Kenney said. “So I honored his tabling.”
In an interview, Councilor Ted Gatsas of Manchester explained his feelings about the program with a question.
“We have students failing in reading and math,” he said. “Don’t you think it’s more important to learn about reading and math than sex?”
Councilor Janet Stevens of Rye did not return a call for comment.
Gov. Chris Sununu didn’t speak about the program Wednesday, but at the council’s last meeting, two weeks ago, he questioned why some of the same councilors who voted for it in the past aren’t supporting it now and asked, ”What is the hold up now?”
“It’s an item that we have approved before. These very councilors have voted for this item before. It would be great to move forward.”
The program is offered through Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont. Although it uses federal money, the Executive Council has final say on use of this money.
The funds, which can be considered at future Executive Council meetings, would allow the program to continue for three years.
