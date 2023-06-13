N.H. Rep. Shaun Filiault of Keene said Monday constituents have been criticizing his decision last week to quit the Democratic Party.
“I am receiving a lot of pushback from people who are pretty angry about my leaving the party,” said Filiault, who now is an independent. “I’m getting some people saying, ‘I voted for you specifically because you were a Democrat.’ ”
He said he’s been getting critical Facebook comments and emails, as well as some “points and stares in coffee shops.”
Filiault was elected to his first term last year, defeating Republican David Kamm after winning the Democratic nomination over incumbent John Bordenet in the party's primary.
He said he was infuriated that Democratic party leaders didn’t support a deal he made with Republicans to pass a bill to ban the so-called “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases.
His House Bill 315 is aimed at barring homicide defendants from claiming temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance. Since 2013, the American Bar Association has recommended all jurisdictions abolish this type of defense, and 17 states have done so.
Last Thursday, the Senate passed the measure, which had already passed the House. It will go back to the House on Thursday for concurrence on Senate changes in the bill and then would go to the governor. Similar legislation failed to advance in past legislative sessions.
“I wasn’t willing to let this bill die for a third time, particularly in this political climate right now when there is so much violence and hatred regarding LGBTQ issues,” Filiault said.
He said he feared the Senate Republican majority would kill it because a Senate committee had voted against the bill, 3-2.
“To let this bill die would send such a bad message to our people," said Filiault, who is gay. "It would be saying, ‘Your lives aren’t as valuable. We don’t want to protect your safety. We’re willing to let you wait another year. ' "
He agreed with Republicans to work for an unrelated bill, CACR 9, a proposed constitutional amendment requiring New Hampshire to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. This is already mandated under state law, but backers want it in the constitution so that the requirement would be harder to remove.
CACR 9 passed the Senate, but was poised to die in the House because it was on the consent calendar section of last Thursday's agenda — a place where committee recommendations are adopted as a group. A House panel had recommended against the proposal.
Filiault said the deal required him to gather the 10 lawmaker signatures required to remove it from the consent calendar. In exchange, he said Republicans would support his bill to bar the “gay-panic defense.”
Filiault said he felt betrayed that Democratic leaders would not help him gather these signatures, which he ended up getting on his own, four from fellow Democrats and the rest from Republicans.
“So often, the Democrats wrap themselves in rainbow flags come Pride Month and tweet about Pride,” he said on his Facebook page. “But when the time came to save LGBTQ lives, they weren't there. When it involved a little political risk, daring, and faith, LGBTQ allies were gone. That's not allyship. That's cowardice.”
Even though CACR 9 was removed from the consent calendar, it was tabled, or removed from further consideration, likely because it lacked the 60 percent legislative support required to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters, Filiault said.
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, the Democratic floor leader, said in an interview Monday that the House Election Law Committee had voted unanimously in bipartisan fashion not to recommend the proposed constitutional amendment on the first-in-the-nation primary.
The feeling in committee was that existing New Hampshire law suffices and there is simply no need to enshrine the requirement in the state’s constitution, she said.
Weber said that as floor leader, her role is to support the recommendations of committee Democrats, but she added there was nothing stopping Filiault from pursuing the deal on his own or preventing him and other party members from supporting the constitutional amendment.
She also said her impression was that Filiault not only wanted Democrats to remove the bill from the consent calendar, but that he wanted them to support it if it came to a floor vote. Filiault said he was just working to get it off the consent calendar.
In any case, Weber said she wants to make clear that N.H. House Democrats have a record of advocating in favor of LGBTQ rights.
“We as a caucus have been very supportive and have been continuously dedicated to a state where equity prevails for everybody,” she said.
For his part, Filiault said that even though he is an independent now, his values haven’t changed and he expects to continue to support the vast majority of Democratic priorities.
“My heart and my values remain the same as they were when I campaigned,” he said. “In terms of my beliefs and background, nothing has changed from a week ago.”
He also recommended that people vote for the candidate, not the party affiliation next to the candidate’s name.
“If you’re voting blindly based on the letter beside that person’s name, then you are not actually voting for anybody,” he said. “We may as well place Mickey Mouse on the ballot because you don’t know who you’re voting for, except for a letter.”
