Opportunities for bipartisanship may surface this coming legislative session in the nearly evenly divided N.H. House, state Rep. Joe Schapiro says.
“I’m hopeful that because it’s so close, Republicans will feel they need some Democrats to get things passed, Democrats will feel they need some Republicans and there will be some cooperation, and maybe even some trade-offs and compromises,” Schapiro, D-Keene, said Friday.
With the results of one race still pending, the partisan split in the House stands at 201-198 in favor of the GOP.
Schapiro, who was elected to his third term last month, knows something about bipartisanship.
Last session, he got Republicans on board for a bill providing dental care to adults on Medicaid. It passed the GOP-led House, 246-105, was approved 23-0 in the Republican-controlled Senate and was signed into law by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu.
Next year’s legislative session begins in early January.
Schapiro hopes to see bipartisan support for reauthorization of expanded Medicaid and for boosting the system’s provider-reimbursement rates. He said an increase is essential to efforts by nursing homes and community mental health centers to recruit and retain staff.
Providing care for New Hampshire’s most vulnerable residents is an issue that tends to cut across party lines, he said.
“If you have a relative in an assisted-living situation and you hear from the people who work there about how difficult it is because the rates are so low, whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, that affects you,” he said.
A tougher sell for Republicans may be a proposal from Schapiro on immigration.
He would like New Hampshire to join other states in the Northeast in eliminating a five-year waiting period for various federal benefits for children and pregnant women who are lawfully living in the U.S. but not yet permanent residents.
Schapiro also proposed this last year, but his bill was tabled, or removed from consideration, by a 187-161 vote.
He said the bill seemed to get a warm reception in the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, but Republicans ended up voting against it en masse.
“So, I’m reintroducing it,” he said. “My hope is that there will be some room for bipartisan activities, and also I think there is a growing awareness that immigrants coming to New Hampshire are one part of the puzzle of solving the workforce shortage.”
Far to the right of Schapiro on the political spectrum is Rep. Matt Santonastaso, R-Rindge, who was one of 13 representatives who voted for a proposed constitutional amendment this year for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
But even Santonastaso sees opportunities for bipartisanship.
He is co-sponsoring a proposal by Rep. Kristina Schultz, D-Concord, to prohibit no-knock search warrants, which allow police to enter homes without first announcing their presence or purpose.
Santonastaso, who was elected to his second term Nov. 8, objects to an FBI raid last year on the home of Keene libertarian activist Ian Freeman in connection with allegations of an illegal bitcoin business. The federal trial in the case against Freeman is scheduled to start Tuesday in Concord.
“They could have arrested him any time of the day in the city but they wanted to fly their helicopters and drive their tanks into his house because it’s fun,” Santonastaso said. “There’s no reason to act like that.”
He also said sometimes police have the wrong address and burst into the wrong home, and added that there have been instances when people will lie to police and maliciously trigger a raid on innocent people.
Santonastaso acknowledged that he doesn’t have much in common politically with the bill’s sponsor, but said he contacted her to co-sponsor her request for this legislation because he feels strongly about the issue.
“I knew what she was getting at right away, so I emailed her and I said, ‘Hey, mind if I jump on this thing, you know, so it can get some representation from the liberty side,’ and she was all about it,” he said.
Schultz didn’t return requests for comments Friday, but Democrats have sponsored similar legislation in the past.
Rep. Amanda Bouldin, D-Manchester, was the prime sponsor of a bill last year to prohibit execution of no-knock warrants. The legislation failed to clear the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
“Research demonstrates that no-knock warrants are very dangerous for police,” she said Friday. “Multiple incidents nationwide have shown that a suspect taken by surprise is just as dangerous as, if not more than, a suspect who is aware that police are serving a warrant.
“Altering police policy to require self-identification prior to entry would prevent unnecessary injuries and deaths for all involved.”
Proponents of these raids say they can actually promote officer and public safety while ensuring successful evidence collection.
Meanwhile, Santonastaso is also seeking legislation that would ease the state’s non-commercial vehicle-inspection requirement, which has had Democratic support in previous sessions. Attempts to ease this requirement in recent years have been unsuccessful.
He welcomes Democratic co-sponsors to this legislation and says he’ll even have it written in a way that could appeal to Democrats. It would end safety inspections, but leave in place a process to make sure vehicles are running in a manner that limits tailpipe emissions.
“If it was up to me, I would be for just getting rid of the inspection process entirely, but this bill only gets rid of the safety part of the inspection, and that’s to invite Democrats on to it,” he said.
Inspections don’t do much to improve safety on the highway, but often prove costly for those least able to afford it, Santonastaso said.
“They don’t need to get harassed on some sensor that went bad that doesn’t do anything that anyone cares about,” he said.
