Shaun Filiault, who focused on gun safety in his successful Democratic primary campaign against four-term N.H. Rep. John Bordenet, says he’ll continue talking about the topic in his general election race for Cheshire County House District 7, which takes in Keene’s Ward 2.
“Absolutely, the fact that I moved on from a primary to the general doesn’t change that we need to do something about gun safety in the state,” said Filiault, 41. “The fact that we haven’t had a mass tragedy in the state is not because we’re special with regards to the issue, it’s that we’re lucky.
“We still need to pass some common-sense legislation to ensure that it doesn’t happen. The need for a red-flag law remains, the need to get military-style weapons banned remains, the need to get a locking mechanism on new arms remains.”
His Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 election is David A. Kamm, 77, who ran unopposed in the primary, and said he supports current gun laws and doesn’t advocate major changes. He said he might countenance some tighter licensing regulations, but questions how effective this would be in reducing violence.
“There are a lot of gun crimes where the guns are not registered, and it’s easy for people to get them,” Kamm said. “Criminals are going to get guns anyway.”
The two men also differ on the subject of abortion.
Filiault, an attorney, said state lawmakers are sure to propose more abortion restrictions next legislative session following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to end the constitutional right to the procedure, leaving the issue in the hands of the state.
“Roe v. Wade should never have been overturned,” Filiault said of the present court’s decision to reject the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established that right.
Filiault said it’s now incumbent on New Hampshire to protect women’s rights to the procedure.
Last year, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation to prohibit most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Kamm said he supports the right of women to choose an abortion in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“However, after about 15 weeks of pregnancy, there are now two people that need to be considered in the choice [the woman and the fetus], so the decision is tougher,” he said.
“There’s plenty of time in the first 15 weeks to make a decision. If the mother is in the second or third terms, then abortions should generally be because of a medical issue.”
Kamm, who retired after a career in the computer industry, said his focus tends to be on close-to-home subjects like education, roads and the need for more housing.
“My campaign and door-knocking will not talk about anything except for what’s in Keene unless somebody asks me for an opinion on something else. The platform I’m running on is all local needs,” he said.
“Truthfully, we’re supposed to be a representative government; I’m not going up the hill to represent myself — as you can see I’m pretty apolitical — I’m going up there to represent the people. I know that sounds trite, but it just doesn’t happen very much anymore.”
He said that as a state legislator, he would work to bring adequate resources to the local level to support schools, improve roads and address the shortage of affordable housing.
“Those are three categories I’m going to take with me up the hill to try to make sure that our mayor and our government here have the tools they need to address those disciplines.”
He also said he is opposed to new taxes and favors limiting government spending. He said he’s a staunch advocate of law and order.
Filiault also said creation of affordable housing is a priority for him. He said it may be possible to tackle the issue through improving planning regulations.
On a different subject, Filiault said he favors legalization of marijuana for recreational use.
“For me it comes down to dollars and cents,” he said. “We need to generate more income. We know New Hampshire residents are driving to Massachusetts to buy cannabis.”
He doesn’t believe the states that have legalized the drug have seen an uptick in health problems and addiction issues.
“That doesn’t increase, but what does increase is revenue for the state.”
