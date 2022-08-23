Following this year’s redistricting process, these are new Cheshire County districts for the N.H. House of Representatives, and the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the Sept. 13 primary election. The winners will continue on to the Nov. 8 general election.
District No. 1 (1 representative)
Communities: Keene Ward 1
Democratic candidates: Nicholas Germana, Keene
Republican candidates: Aria DiMezzo, Keene
District No. 2 (1 representative)
Communities: Keene Ward 3
Democratic candidates: Dru Fox, Keene (incumbent)
Republican candidates: Wesley Anton Felix, Keene
District No. 3 (1 representative)
Communities: Keene Ward 5
Democratic candidates: Philip Jones, Keene
Republican candidates: Jerry Sickels, Keene
District No. 4 (1 representative)
Communities: Keene Ward 4
Democratic candidates: Jodi Newell, Keene
Republican candidates: Matthew D. Roach, Keene, and Thomas Savastano, Keene
District No. 5 (1 representative)
Communities: Surry and Walpole
Democratic candidates: Lucy McVitty Weber, Walpole (incumbent)
Republican candidates: John William Winter, Walpole
District No. 6 (2 representatives)
Communities: Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Westmoreland
Democratic candidates: Michael D. Abbott, Hinsdale (incumbent), and Cathryn A. Harvey, Chesterfield (incumbent)
Republican candidates: Tony Barton, Spofford, Rick Merkt, Westmoreland
District No. 7 (1 representative)
Communities: Keene Ward 2
Democratic candidates: John Bordenet, Keene (incumbent), and Shaun Filiault, Keene
Republican candidates: David A. Kamm, Keene
District No. 8 (1 representative)
Communities: Harrisville, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan
Democratic candidates: Lucius Parshall, Marlborough (incumbent)
Republican candidates: None filed
District No. 9 (1 representative)
Communities: Alstead, Gilsum, Marlow, Stoddard
Democratic candidates: Daniel Adams Eaton, Stoddard (incumbent)
Republican candidates: Robert D’Arcy, Stoddard, and Rich Nalevanko, Alstead
District No. 10 (2 representatives)
Communities: Richmond, Swanzey
Democratic candidates: Barry Faulkner, Swanzey (incumbent), and Bruce L. Tatro, Swanzey
Republican candidates: Daniel LeClair, Swanzey, and Michael R. York, Swanzey
District No. 11 (1 representative)
Communities: Winchester
Democratic candidates: Natalie Quevedo, Winchester
Republican candidates: Zachary Nutting, Winchester, and Max Santonastaso, Winchester
District No. 12 (1 representative)
Communities: Fitzwilliam, Troy
Democratic candidates: Jack Gettens, Troy
Republican candidates: Dick Thackston, Troy
District No. 13 (1 representative)
Communities: Dublin, Jaffrey
Democratic candidates: Richard Ames, Jaffrey (incumbent)
Republican candidates: Rita Mattson, Dublin, Christopher Mazerall, Jaffrey, and Donald R. Primrose, Dublin
District No. 14 (1 representative)
Communities: Rindge
Democratic candidates: Hannah Bissex, Rindge
Republican candidates: John B. Hunt, Rindge (incumbent)
District No. 15 (2 representatives)
Communities: Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Keene Wards 1,3,4,5, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland
Democratic candidates: Paul Berch, Westmoreland (incumbent), Renee Monteil, Keene, and Amanda Elizabeth Toll, Keene (incumbent)
Republican candidates: Malia Boaz, Westmoreland, Joseph Mirzoeff, Keene, and John Schmitt, Keene
District 16 (1 representative)
Communities: Alstead, Gilsum, Harrisville, Keene Ward 2, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan
Democratic candidates: Joseph Schapiro, Keene (incumbent)
Republican candidates: Fred Ward, Stoddard
District No. 17 (1 representative)
Communities: Fitzwilliam, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy, Winchester
Democratic candidates: Renee Murphy, Richmond
Republican candidates: Jennifer Rhodes, Winchester (incumbent)
District No. 18 (2 representatives)
Communities: Dublin, Jaffrey, Rindge
Democratic candidates: Jeffrey C. Dickler, Rindge, and John W. McCarthy, Jaffrey
Republican candidates: Jim Qualey, Rindge (incumbent), and Matthew Santonastaso, Rindge (incumbent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.