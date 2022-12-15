Republican Rep. Steve Smith of Charlestown, deputy speaker of the N.H. House, is hoping for a legislative session in which lawmakers and others can be courteous and considerate of those with opposing views.
As chair of the House Election Law Committee, Smith will have a front-row seat to see whether this hope becomes a reality in the 2023 session that begins Jan. 4.
Disagreements can erupt when people with different views can’t agree on basic facts such as whether elections are secure and accurate. Former President Donald Trump and some of his followers say, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
Smith said he accepts the results of that election and is confident in New Hampshire’s system for counting votes. People who don’t share this confidence may be relying on false assumptions, he said.
“Honestly, I think a lot of it is people watching national cable news and then kind of projecting that onto New Hampshire,” he said. “We don’t have as many problems here as people think.
“We have hundreds of municipalities conducting our elections, so when a handful have a problem, those are pretty good odds. We don’t have a large, central technological network that could have an issue. It’s mostly people sitting around counting ballots.”
The technology that is used to tally votes, optical scan readers, are not connected to the Internet and have proven accurate and reliable, he said.
Smith said compromises will be essential to get business accomplished in a House that is nearly evenly divided, 201-198, with Republicans holding a razor-thin majority and with one seat unsettled after a recount ended in a tie.
One measure where there was a partisan divide last session was a so-called "parental bill of rights," which did not advance.
The measure called for a lengthy series of school reporting requirements that proponents said would allow parents to be more involved in the education and socialization of their children.
Smith is a co-sponsor on proposed legislation that would be a successor to that bill.
“It’s really a debate over where do you place your trust when kids have social issues — with the parents or the schools?” he said. “It’s going to be an interesting debate.”
In testimony on the previous bill, HB 1431, N.H. Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke said the legislation presented a conflict with state and federal laws against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill had a provision that would require, in some cases, that parents be notified of a child’s gender expression or identity.
The exact wording of the new bill hasn’t been released, but modifications from last session's proposal are possible, Smith said.
“I’m not a person who lets perfect get in the way of progress,'' he said.
“Getting to a successful negotiation on anything is about overcoming objections. Success is when everybody walks away and they’re not happy but they can live with it. And I think that’s the goal this time.”
Sununu had vowed to veto HB 1431 if it had passed. Opponents said parents have broad ability to be as involved as they want to be at present, and there was no reason to add cumbersome and time-consuming new rules.
Smith also is involved in orientation sessions for new legislators.
“One drum that I beat throughout the program for new legislators was the magic number of 214,” he said. “If you’re coming here to do anything, you need 200 of your colleagues, 13 senators and the governor to get it done, so the very first thing you should do is go find 10 or so friends in the other party.”
He also said representatives were invited to a “Managing Difficult Conversations” training program this week put on by the Braver Angels organization, a nonprofit that works to bridge the partisan divide.
“It is pretty much how to talk to people you disagree with and leave without throttling the other party,” Smith said.
“I’ve gotten some great ideas from people I didn’t like. I’ve gotten great ideas that were the result of a bad idea.
"We’re supposed to objectively and impartially look at what is brought before us and not care where it came from. We’re going to make sure the committees learn that and adhere to that this time.”
Two other Monadnock Region representatives who will head committees in the House this session are Judy Aron, R-Acworth, and Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge.
Aron said landfill siting rules and regulations and policies for solid waste disposal will likely come before her Environment and Agriculture Committee.
Concerns have arisen over the possibility that leakage from landfills could contaminate waterways, she said.
“We also want to do a better job of overseeing what gets put into our landfills,” Aron said.
“One of the issues we are experiencing is that states around us are busy banning certain items from being added to their landfills and so in some instances they simply ship them to our state for disposal. We do not want to see New Hampshire become the dumping grounds of the rest of New England.”
Hunt is the chairman of the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee.
He said the panel often deals with bills involving insurance, banking and business operations as opposed to measures proposing sweeping changes to the state’s economy.
One thing many consumers are concerned about now is inflation, but it’s not likely the Legislature can do much about that issue, Hunt said.
He said even federal action on inflation can be problematic.
In 1970, then-President Richard Nixon imposed a 90-day freeze on wages and prices to fight inflation.
“For a Republican, that’s absolute anathema to me that we would ever try to intervene in that way,” he said. “Obviously it was a failure for Nixon because it was so unenforceable.
“Government really can’t fix that problem.”
