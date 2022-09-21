The prominent role abortion rights will play in New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate campaign can be seen in an early dustup between Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Don Bolduc, her Republican challenger in the Nov. 8 general election.
In a television interview over the weekend, Bolduc, of Stratham, said he would not support a federal effort to further restrict the medical procedure, but evidently offended some Democrats with three words: “Get over it.”
The full quote during the WMUR interview was: “Granite Staters will be better served by working through their legislature to address that issue [abortion], not the federal government. [Hassan] wants to hang on for dear life. Your views are not consistent with the average Granite Stater. Get over it. This is about the economy, fiscal responsibility and the safety and security of this nation, which you cannot defend.”
His comments have now become part of a Democratic messaging campaign against the retired U.S. Army brigadier general.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion, essentially put the issue in the hands of the states. The ruling has become a rallying cry for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.
On Tuesday, N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and Keene Democratic Reps. Donovan Fenton and Amanda Elizabeth Toll held a news conference in the city’s Central Square to criticize Bolduc, who, during his primary campaign, said people should “rejoice” in the high court’s ruling.
Warmington and Toll are running for re-election, while Fenton is seeking to succeed state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, in District 10.
“I am appalled at Don Bolduc’s callous remarks regarding the future of women’s access to health care and our right to make our own health care choices,” said Warmington, whose district covers much of the Monadnock Region.
The N.H. Democratic Party provided a readout of the remarks as delivered at Tuesday's news conference.
“I want to make something very clear to Don Bolduc: Granite Staters are not going to ‘get over’ Republican lawmakers trying to tell us what we can and cannot do with our bodies, and we are not going to 'get over' Bolduc’s extreme, anti-choice record that makes it clear he would take us backward.”
Toll has been one of the most outspoken representatives in Concord in defending abortion rights and has publicly discussed getting an abortion as a teenager.
On Tuesday, she said, “I’m not going to get over it and neither will the people of New Hampshire.”
Hassan, of Newfields, quickly put out a digital advertisement critical of Bolduc for the "rejoice" and "get over it" comments.
She also said in a written statement, "Granite Staters have a clear message for Don Bolduc: we’re not rejoicing over losing our freedom, and we’re certainly not going to get over it.”
On Tuesday, Bolduc released a statement reiterating his support for the current law in New Hampshire, which prohibits most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy, and his feeling that the issue should be determined by the states, not the federal government.
“Senator Hassan is misleading the voters of New Hampshire with her false attacks,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.