To illustrate his support for legislation requiring motorists to use seat belts, N.H. State Police Capt. Christopher Vetter told the N.H. House Transportation Committee about a head-on traffic accident in Peterborough in 2016.
Vetter said a student was driving to Franklin Pierce University in Rindge when he rounded a corner on Route 202 and saw a vehicle speeding toward him. He tried to steer away but couldn't avoid the crash, Vetter said. His car rolled over several times and came to rest on its roof.
He was found upside down in his vehicle, held in place by a seat belt that likely was responsible for saving his life, Vetter said.
“The young man went on to complete his degree at Franklin Pierce and was sworn in as a New Hampshire state trooper 12 hours after completing his last class there,” Vetter said. “I’m proud to tell you that trooper is my son.”
Cameron Vetter is a member of State Police Troop A in Epping.
“Seat belts are the single best way to avoid injury or death if you are in a vehicle crash,” Christopher Vetter, who is the commander of the N.H. Office of Highway Safety, told the committee Tuesday.
New Hampshire is the only state in the country that doesn’t require adult motorists to wear seat belts, although it does require them for those under 18. A 2021 study funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows seat belt usage at 75.5 percent in the state, last in the nation.
Opponents of requiring the use of seat belts told the committee this would interfere with personal freedom and that not using the safety device is a victimless crime.
Proponents, including doctors and safety experts, told the panel driving is a privilege, not a right, and that families are harmed, emergency workers are traumatized and there's a financial cost to society when people are maimed or killed in crashes because they weren't belted in.
House Bill 222 would make failure to wear a seat belt a secondary offense, meaning an officer couldn't pull over a driver for this, but could enforce it when detaining a motorist for another violation, such as speeding or an illegal lane change.
Under the bill, violations would carry a $50 fine for a driver and $25 for a passenger.
Testifying before the committee against the Democrat-sponsored measure was Roger Richard, who identified himself as a 60-year-old Manchester native.
“If you want to wear a seat belt please have at it, but don’t make me,” he said.
Bill Alleman, of Weare, provided written testimony against the bill.
“Kindly retain our NH culture of individual liberty and personal responsibility, and reject the insidious, insatiable, and un-American nanny state, and only its latest onslaught in the form of HB 222,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be thrown from a vehicle during a crash and that seat belts save thousands of lives each year.
David C. Henderson, executive director of the National Safety Council of Northern New England, said in written testimony that seat belt use would increase in New Hampshire if it was required by law.
“It has been my experience that education alone or enforcement alone will not increase seat belt usage,” he said. “States which have laws in place providing a combination of education and enforcement have the highest success rates and inevitably see decreases in traffic fatalities and serious injuries.”
The committee will eventually vote on whether to recommend the bill for passage by the full House.
