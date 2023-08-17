Multiple people have alleged violations of New Hampshire’s two-year-old "divisive-concepts law," but only one case has been docketed with the state’s human rights commission for further investigation.
Some alleged violations of the law “were either fraudulent on their face or otherwise did not fall within [the commission’s] jurisdiction," commission chair Christian Kim and its executive director, Ahni Malachi, stated in a deposition filed this week in a federal lawsuit against the law.
The 2021 statute bars public school educators from telling students that some individuals by virtue of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion or national origin are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously.
American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire lawyers are representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which seeks to invalidate the statute. It was filed in the U.S. District Court in Concord.
The total number of complaints filed with the commission over the law and details about these complaints are redacted in court filings.
Those alleging violations of the law can file a complaint with the commission or can sue the school. Teachers can face disciplinary action for violations.
The N.H. Department of Education has said nobody has lost a teaching credential for violating the law, but, like the human rights commission, department officials have fielded a variety of allegations of violations.
Some of the complaints include those against the use of specific books, such as "Good Kind of Trouble," written by Lisa Moore Ramée about a 12-year-old girl of color in a predominantly white school, or films, including one titled, “White Like Me: Race, Racism & White Privilege in America,” or other school materials, according to documents filed with the court.
ACLU lawyers filed a legal motion Monday asking that the law be thrown out as unconstitutional on grounds that it is too vague and a violation of free speech rights.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, emailed a statement Thursday saying that teachers are “self-censoring” for fear they may violate the law.
“It is clear that no one has a full grasp on what is or is not permissible under this law due to how vague it is – which in turn, negatively impacts teachers and students every day in the classroom,” he said.
“Through its vagueness, the ‘banned concepts’ law erases the current legacy of discrimination and lived experiences of Black and Brown people, women and girls, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.”
Attorneys for the state filed their own motion, asking that the court decide the case in their favor. They said the law is not that vague.
"When properly construed, the antidiscrimination provisions set forth discernible standards for what they prohibit," the motion states.
"A teacher violates the antidiscrimination provisions only when they affirmatively and deliberately convey information to a public-school student, know they are conveying the information in question, and that information is prohibited under the statute."
State attorneys also rejected the free speech argument.
"Public-employee speech that is made pursuant to an employee's official duties is not entitled to First Amendment protection," the motion states.
Potential violations arising from other speech by a teacher, such as at an extracurricular event, would depend on exact facts and context and should be decided on a case-by-case basis, the motion states.
Both sides are asking the case to be decided outright by the court in a summary judgment, which would avoid a trial.
The current case consolidates two lawsuits filed two years ago, one by the American Federation of Teachers, and another by two educators and the National Education Association.
