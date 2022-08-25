20220825-LOC-Statehouse Filer

The N.H. Statehouse in Concord

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The N.H. Ballot Law Commission unanimously rejected a complaint Wednesday from an Atkinson woman who argued that 14 state representatives should be barred from running for or holding office because they either sponsored or voted in support of a proposed constitutional amendment calling for New Hampshire to break away from the U.S.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567

