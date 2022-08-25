The N.H. Ballot Law Commission unanimously rejected a complaint Wednesday from an Atkinson woman who argued that 14 state representatives should be barred from running for or holding office because they either sponsored or voted in support of a proposed constitutional amendment calling for New Hampshire to break away from the U.S.
The panel found that Karen Steele’s complaint was outside its jurisdiction.
"The motion was denied due to us not having the authority to rule on it,” Robert Letourneau, a member of the board, said in a phone interview after the meeting. “It’s a constitutional issue, not a state issue.”
He also said an attorney for the board had researched the matter and found a lack of precedence for denying someone’s right to pursue or hold office based on such a claim.
Steele said in an email that she doesn't view the Ballot Law Commission ruling as a loss.
"This commission simply didn’t have jurisdiction," she said. "I went to the wrong place. "
She vowed to find the proper venue to re-file her complaint.
"For a state to secede or plan to secede is illegal," she said. "The secessionists have violated the U.S. Constitution and must be banned from holding office."
Part 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says that no state legislator shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid or comfort to its enemies.
Steele said that was the basis of her claim against the 14 lawmakers, and said an insurrection doesn't have to be violent and the words "aid or comfort" can be interpreted to include the actions of these legislators.
“I’m not an attorney, but from what I’ve read, there is justification for removing them,” Steele said.
Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, R-Rindge, was one of the sponsors of the legislation to bring the proposal to a public vote.
He said in a phone interview after the meeting in Concord that Steele’s assertion against the group simply had no merit.
In an earlier interview, he said the legislation would merely have brought the issue to a public vote and the word "insurrection" as used in the constitution means a violent act.
The proposed constitutional amendment for the state to peacefully declare independence from the United States and proceed as a sovereign nation, CACR 32, was killed in a 323-13 vote of the House on March 10. The measure had seven co-sponsors, all Republicans.
One of the sponsors, Rep. Peter Torosian of Atkinson, joined those voting against the bill.
The prime sponsor was Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont. Aside from Torosian and Santonastaso, the other sponsors were Reps. Dennis Green of Hampstead, Dustin Dodge of Raymond, Ray Howard of Alton and Glenn Bailey of Milton.
Those who voted against killing the bill included Republican Reps. Max Abramson of Seabrook, Glen Aldrich of Gilford, Alan Bershtein of Nottingham, Diane Kelley of Temple, Paul Terry of Alton, Mark Warden of Manchester and Josh Yokela of Fremont.
