An AccuVote optical-scan voting machine of the type used throughout New Hampshire passed a test without a flaw before the N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence this week.
Formed in April by Secretary of State David Scanlan, the panel is holding a series of meetings across New Hampshire to examine why there seems to be a decline in public confidence about the election system and what can be done to change this. The panel will meet in Laconia, Nashua and Berlin before coming to the Keene Public Library at 1 p.m. on Sept. 6.
It will eventually produce a report with ways to strengthen the voting process in New Hampshire, or to explain why people should have confidence in the system as is.
“I think we have the best elections in the country,” Scanlan said at the committee’s meeting Tuesday in Concord. “But our job is to make sure we’re as transparent as possible, and we can educate the public on why our systems are functioning well.”
Jeff Silvestro of LHS Associates, a Salem, N.H.-based elections-services company, and representatives of the Secretary of State's Office tested one of the AccuVote machines in front of the committee. He loaded it with 25 ballots that had been marked by state workers.
The machine performed as it was supposed to.
Some of the ballots had errant marks on them. The machine segregated these into a separate compartment for an election official to examine to discern the voter’s intent.
Others had more than one candidate selected in a race, and the machine would not accept these so-called “over-voted ballots.”
LHS will not support the 30-year-old machines beyond the 2024 election, so the state will eventually have to certify a new automated vote-counting device, Brad Cook, co-chair of the committee, said Thursday.
“Our job on Tuesday was to look at the AccuVote machine and evaluate its accuracy so that we can come to a conclusion on whether it should inspire confidence in the voters or not, and I think the overwhelming testimony and evidence is it’s probably more accurate than hand counts,” said Cook, an attorney who is also chairman of the state’s Ballot Law Commission.
Small discrepancies are sometimes seen due to people filling out ballots incorrectly. And in Windham, a well-publicized discrepancy occurred in 2020 when some absentee ballots were improperly folded, but the election result did not change.
Tuesday's test produced results consistent with input the committee has received from the Secretary of State’s Office and election workers that it performs well, Cook said, adding that nothing he has heard at the panel’s meetings so far has shaken his confidence in the election system.
N.H. Rep. Russell Muirhead, D-Hanover, a political science professor at Dartmouth College, offered his opinion to the committee on why people are questioning election integrity, despite a lack of evidence to back up former President Donald Trump's claims of systemic fraud in the 2020 general election.
Dozens of court decisions have gone against his unsupported allegations of a stolen election. William Barr, who was nominated by Trump as U.S. attorney general, has said there was no widespread fraud as have many former White House officials.
Muirhead, who has done extensive research on political conspiracy theories, said it’s not surprising many still believe Trump and question election integrity.
“If leaders say there is voter fraud, then citizens who find those leaders really compelling and persuasive on other subjects … will believe it,” he said.
And, those people are not likely to change their minds, Muirhead said.
He said the willingness of presidents to accept election defeat has been an important hallmark of democracy in the United States, and something previously unprecedented in world history.
“There’s no way to make our democracy work unless those who run for office and serve in office have a modicum of virtue and are willing to accept defeats when they occur,” he said.
Still, Manchester resident Deb Roux, carrying a replica of the National Monument to the Forefathers, told the committee she has no confidence in the election system.
“This monument represents freedom,” she said of the Plymouth, Mass., statue commemorating the Pilgrims. “This is what our forefathers represented to our country, and I’m going to preserve it.”
She said all ballots should be hand-counted in New Hampshire and no machines should be used. She also called for a forensic audit of the 2020 election results in the state.
Felisa Blazek, of Windham, showed the committee a ballot she recommends for use in the state. It is on special paper meant to safeguard against counterfeiting with authentication markings similar to those on U.S. paper currency.
To emphasize her point, she approached the committee members with a $100 bill.
“You don’t know me, how do you know it’s real,” she said, extending the bill to Cook, the chairman. “How do you know it’s real? What if I want to buy something from you?”
Cook asked her whether she has any evidence that a counterfeit ballot was ever used in a New Hampshire election. She responded by asking him if he has any evidence that one has not.
“I don’t have to prove a negative,” he told her.
Committee members include co-chair Richard Swett, director of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire board; Andrew Georgevits, chairman of the Concord Republican City Committee; and Amanda Merrill, a board member for the N.H. Land & Community Heritage Investment Program.
Also on the panel are Jim Splaine, a former New Hampshire legislator; Douglass Teschner, president of Growing Leadership; Olivia Zink, executive director of Open Democracy in Concord; and Ken Eyring, co-founder of the Government Integrity Project.
