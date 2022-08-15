Voters have begun to fill out absentee ballots in local communities for New Hampshire's Sept. 13 primary election.
And in the Monadnock Region's biggest municipality, Keene City Clerk Patty Little said demand for these ballots appears to be light so far.
Some states allow all registered voters to cast absentee ballots without a specific reason. New Hampshire sets qualifications, but they are broad and include disability, employment commitments or even being in jail and awaiting trial.
Disability includes having a health issue requiring a voter to limit their exposure to others, N.H. Secretary of State David M. Scanlan said in an interview Monday and in a memo to municipal clerks.
This is a change from two years ago when absentee voting was permitted for anybody who didn’t want to go to a polling place out of concerns about contracting COVID-19.
Longstanding qualifications include planning to be out of town on election day, being unable to appear in public because of observance of a religious commitment or having an employment obligation, including care of children or infirm adults.
It is rare for a voter to be challenged over one of the allowable excuses, Scanlan said.
Fear of catching COVID-19 led to a spike in absentee voting two years ago.
Little, of Keene, said that in the 2020 state primary, out of the 4,740 people who cast ballots, 269 Republicans and 1,352 Democrats voted absentee.
In the November general election that year, 4,638 absentee ballots were cast in Keene, more than half of the 8,486 total.
Municipalities began receiving absentee ballots for this September’s primary more than a week ago.
Offices on primary ballots include governor, federal and state representatives and senators, executive councilors and county-level races.
Little said Keene residents can request an absentee ballot by calling or visiting City Hall, then fill it out, return it on the spot or mail it in later. Voters can also request one by mail, or fill it out online and return it to the city clerk's office by mail.
“It’s very simple,” Little said. “If you come into the office, you can have it done in five minutes.”
Sample ballots for Keene appear on the city’s website.
In Swanzey, Town Clerk Heather Estrella said about a half-dozen people have requested absentee ballots so far.
The last day clerks can accept absentee ballots filed by the voter in person is 5 p.m. on Sept. 12, the day before the primary, according to a news release from the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office.
Mailed-in absentee ballots can be accepted if the ballot is received by the clerk from the postal service by 5 p.m. on election day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.