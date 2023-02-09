A N.H. House committee spent hours Wednesday on a series of Democratic-backed bills aimed at keeping guns out of schools and away from dangerous people, but backers say it will be tough to pass them in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
“My hope is that on a couple of these things we can actually work together to get some things done. But the bottom line is we can’t continue to bury our heads in the sand on this issue,” Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said in an interview Thursday.
“At a minimum, even though we haven’t been getting these passed, one of the things that is happening is that the bills are getting better.”
He also noted that even if the Legislature were to pass a gun-safety measure, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed such legislation in the past.
Meuse is a sponsor of a bill, HB 76, to require a three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm. The measure is intended to give time for people to cool off, get help or change their mind if they are distraught and bent on suicide or violence.
“Waiting periods are not unusual. They are not a tragedy,” Meuse told the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Wednesday. “This is one more thing we can do to not necessarily completely prevent gun violence, but it’s part of the picture of reducing the risk of gun violence.”
There are several exceptions in the bill, including for people who have obtained a restraining order and expressed fear that they might be in danger. New Hampshire doesn't have a waiting period now.
Former Republican Rep. John Burt of Goffstown testified that the bill is not needed.
“New Hampshire is one of the safest states in the nation,” Burt said. “This is just going to mess it up. I look at the men and women who are abused in this state and occasionally some of them want to protect themselves from their abuser and they purchase a firearm.
“They don’t want to wait for three days because as we have seen it takes a half-hour, 10 minutes or even two minutes for a police officer to show up. That can be too long.”
Similar arguments were made against another bill, HB 32, which would prevent people from carrying a gun onto school grounds. Opponents of the measure said armed people in school could take down an active shooter before police arrive.
Rep. Amy Bradley, D-Manchester, spoke on behalf of her measure, HB 106, which would allow a court to issue a temporary order preventing a person from having a firearm if they are judged a danger to themselves or others. Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey, and Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene are among the co-sponsors.
“A few years ago, I lost a friend to gun suicide,” Bradley told the committee. “Having HB 106 in place could have saved his life. Eighty-nine percent of all gun deaths in New Hampshire are suicides.”
Burt testified against the bill. He said people with “an ax to grind” could "make up" something that could result in someone having their guns removed needlessly.
The committee also took testimony on HB 59, requiring a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale; HB 78, repealing an act prohibiting the state from enforcing federal firearms laws; HB 351, requiring safe storage of firearms and and HB 444, prohibiting possession of a firearm at a polling place.
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee will eventually make recommendations on these bills and forward those to the full 400-member House, where Republicans hold a razor-thin majority. The GOP holds a 14-10 majority in the N.H. Senate.
