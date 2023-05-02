Two Monadnock Region women told stories of personal loss Tuesday in urging lawmakers to support legislation that would remove drug-checking materials from the state’s definition of illegal drug paraphernalia.
House Bill 287 is aimed at making sure there is good availability of test strips for fentanyl and other drugs.
Fentanyl is routinely mixed with various narcotics, State Police officials said in a news conference last summer. Xylazine, a powerful sedative, is also increasingly being mixed in, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Such substances can cause overdoses when added to such street drugs as heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine without the knowledge of the person using the drugs, Anena Hansen, of Peterborough, told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Hansen said a fentanyl overdose contributed to the death of her life partner, former state Rep. Phil Spagnuolo, in Manchester two years ago. Spagnuolo, 53, was an outspoken advocate for drug recovery.
“If I could go back, I would do anything to get some fentanyl test strips in his hands,” she said. “I would say, 'Honey, while we figure out how to get you the help you need, let’s keep you safe, no matter what.'
“I love test strips because every one represents a second chance for somebody’s beloved to stay alive long enough to get well.”
Hansen, who works as a community outreach coordinator at Monadnock Family Services, said she is in recovery from alcoholism.
“At the end of this month, I’ll be seven years clean and sober, but it’s not that long ago that I was snorting cocaine — thankfully before fentanyl became the threat it is today,” she said. “I’m an addict, so what do you think, was my life worth saving? Wouldn’t Phil’s have been? Isn’t everyone's?”
Rep. Jodi Newell, D-Keene, HB 287's prime sponsor, also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
She said her involvement in the issue of substance misuse arises from the heroin overdose of her fiancé 14 years ago on Christmas Eve in Massachusetts.
Newell said she was nine months pregnant when he died in a room of their home.
She broke through the closed door of that room and administered CPR. This was before naloxone, or Narcan, which can reverse overdoses, was widely available to the public.
Naloxone has saved many lives, and test strips can as well, Newell said.
Although drug test strips are technically banned in the state, strips to test urine for fentanyl are allowed, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services legislative liaison Jenny O’Higgins told the Senate committee.
They can be repurposed for use as a drug test strip by adding water to a small amount of the drug, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HB 287 would ensure there is no “legal ambiguity” that could jeopardize government funding for drug testing, she said.
“This would allow New Hampshire to catch up to be able to have some of the testing available to people who use drugs that many of our other neighboring states and states across the country are already utilizing,” she said.
There were at least 463 confirmed drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire last year, most involving fentanyl and heroin, according to the state’s Drug Monitoring Initiative. Nationally, there were 109,000 recorded overdose deaths in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Under current state law, products, equipment and materials used for testing or analyzing controlled substances are defined as illegal paraphernalia along with a long list of things used for purposes such as growing, manufacturing, processing and ingesting drugs.
HB 287 has passed the House on a voice vote and will become law if it passes the Senate and is signed by the governor.
