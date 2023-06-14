Another state lawmaker has joined N.H. Rep. Shaun Filiault of Keene in deciding to leave a major political party and declare as an independent.
Filiault broke with the Democratic Party last week, and Rep. Dan Hynes of Bedford left the Republican Party on Tuesday.
They are the only two independents in the N.H. House, which also has 199 Republicans and 196 Democrats.
The two men agree on some issues, differ on others, but share a feeling that party leaders need to do a better job of listening to their rank-and-file members.
In an interview Wednesday, Hynes said he objected to a provision in a so-called “parents’ bill of rights” considered this session that would have required public schools to fully answer parents’ questions on whether their child is identifying by a new gender.
He wrote an amendment to Senate Bill 272 that would have exempted school psychologists, counselors and nurses from this provision. His amendment won unanimous support from every House Democrat who voted, and all but four Republicans voted against it.
“I think a lot of Republicans now are essentially promoting an anti-trans agenda,” Hynes said. “I don’t want to be a part of that. I don’t support that.
"At the end of the day I think people have the right to express their gender as they want. I think it’s a First Amendment issue. I think it’s a liberty issue.”
On May 18, House Democrats prevailed, 195-190, and blocked SB 272 from future consideration.
Filiault dropped out of the Democratic Party over a different issue affecting LGBTQ+ people.
He complained party leaders didn’t adequately support him in trying to work a deal with Republicans to pass his bill to ban the so-called “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases. He helped keep the bill on track, and it has now passed the House and Senate.
Hynes and Filiault also supported legislative efforts, which failed in the Republican-controlled N.H. Senate, to legalize recreational use of marijuana in New Hampshire.
Hynes said lack of Republican support in the Senate for marijuana legalization also contributed to his decision to leave the party.
“They are not doing what the overwhelming majority of the public wants,” he said.
Hynes said he is a fiscal conservative, favors "small government," and disagreed with support by Senate Republicans and House members for a proposed $15.2 billion budget, which has now passed both chambers and is expected to be signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
“Unfortunately, I feel the Republican Party is moving in the wrong direction,” he said. “This year’s budget essentially increased spending by 20 percent. I think that is absurd.”
If Hynes or Filiault, who are in their second and first terms, respectively, decides to seek re-election in 2024, they’d have to choose whether to run as an independent or to re-align with a political party.
Representatives seeking to run as an independent candidate can get on the general election ballot through 150 nomination petitions from their district.
Filiault said that running as an independent in heavily Democratic Keene would be a logistical challenge beyond the significant task of collecting nomination signatures.
He wouldn’t have financial support from the party or the voter support that comes with having a “D” next to his name on the ballot. He noted that some of his constituents complained to him when he changed his political affiliation, telling him they voted for him because he was a Democrat.
Filiault also said there’s the danger that if a Democrat, an independent and a Republican ran for his House seat, the Democrat and independent could split the vote, resulting in a win for the Republican.
“But at this point in time with the way that I feel with the way the party leadership has gone on the state level, I’d be an independent,” he concluded. “But a lot can happen in politics in a year.”
