The N.H. House will soon consider another so-called “parents' rights” bill, this one a Senate-passed measure that would require schools to fully answer questions from parents about whether their child is identifying by a new gender.
Like a bill the House tabled, or removed from consideration, last week, SB 272 lists a series of parental rights, many of which are already in state or federal law. It says parents could bring lawsuits if a school or educator doesn’t uphold these rights.
SB 272 passed the Senate on a party-line, 14-10 vote on March 16 with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats against.
Opponents of such measures say they would sow mistrust in schools, disrupt the educational process and leave teachers open to unfair accusations or punishment, while backers say they would better enable parents to understand and have a say in what their children do and learn in school.
The 193-192 vote last Wednesday tabling House Bill 10 was largely on party lines. An effort to pass it failed, 195-189, with four Republicans joining 191 Democrats in opposition. Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said the bill was intended to support parents.
“I am disappointed that some of my colleagues voted to deny parents’ inherent rights to direct the upbringing, education and care of their children," he tweeted last Wednesday.
Unlike the Senate bill, HB 10 did not specifically mention gender identity but said in its purpose statement that information on a child’s health, wellbeing and education should not be withheld from parents.
SB 272, on the other hand, says parents have a right to inquire and be told if their child is being identified by a new name or nickname “for the purpose of facilitating a change of gender or gender transition.”
A hearing will be held on the bill in the House Education Committee on Thursday.
Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene, said in an email last week that schools shouldn’t be put in a position of potentially endangering children by providing such information to parents.
“While I wish all families were supportive, this could put some kids at risk of emotional and even physical abuse,” she said.
Among other things, the Senate bill specifies parents have the right to direct the education, upbringing and moral or religious training of their children as well as inspect educational materials. It also says they have the right to enroll their child in a private school or home education program.
The prime sponsor of SB 272 is Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, is one of the co-sponsors.
