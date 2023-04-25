In a Facebook video, Cheshire County Republican Committee Chairman Dan LeClair spins a brass drum.
“In here we have over 300 tickets that have been sold already, but don’t worry, we still have about 140 more to go,” he said in the video posted to the committee’s page Sunday.
The Cheshire County GOP is selling $50 tickets for a chance at winning revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, rifles and shotguns, with proceeds to benefit local Republican candidates. The raffle, which will have daily drawings May 13-June 11, comes amid a national discussion about gun safety.
It also comes after recent reports of people being shot in incidents arising from everyday mistakes.
In Missouri, an 84-year-old is accused of shooting a teenager on April 13 after the young man went to his door by accident. Two days later, a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed when her friend turned into the wrong driveway in upstate New York. In Texas on April 18, two teens were shot after one of them mistakenly got into the wrong car.
LeClair, of Swanzey, said he wasn’t familiar with these incidents.
The important thing when it comes to a fundraiser, he said, is to find something that is attractive to people — and firearms fit that bill.
“Some people are opposed to guns, and it is their right not to own one,” he said. “But a lot of people, Democrats, independents and Republicans, like sport shooting, so it’s a good opportunity to get more people involved.”
Although people of all political parties own guns, gun-control efforts at both the state and federal levels tend to fall on party lines.
In New Hampshire, Democrats have backed gun-safety measures without much success in recent years and Republicans have expanded gun rights.
One of those Democrats is N.H. Rep. David Meuse, of Portsmouth, who said guns are a poor choice for a raffle prize at a time when there is already a huge proliferation of firearms in this country.
Reports from the nonprofit Small Arms Survey say there are more guns in private ownership in the United States than there are people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that in 2020, gun-related deaths in the U.S. reached a record 45,222.
Meuse said stand-your-ground laws, easy access to firearms by unstable people and fear whipped up by some media outlets combine to make incidents like the recent wrong-address shootings more likely.
Gun raffles aren’t particularly unusual in the Monadnock Region and around the state. The Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation has a listing on its website for a pistol raffle in June, and the Cheshire County Republican Committee has held such events in the past.
But continuing to hold them amid rising gun violence is wrong, Meuse said. And when a Republican organization raffles off guns, he said it could backfire on them politically.
“People are getting sick of it, sick of the fact that they have to worry when they send their kids to school,” he said.
Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday that passing gun-safety laws isn’t likely to reduce gun violence, and said the crux of the issue is treatment for people with mental health disorders.
“Places like Chicago that have some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country still have some of the worst crime and frankly the most irresponsibility with the mass shootings and all of this,” he said.
Those who win guns in the Cheshire County GOP raffle will take delivery of the weapons at Monadnock Firearms in Fitzwilliam, following standard protocols for transferring the firearms, including background checks.
