Keene Rep. Shaun Filiault campaigned on banning the so-called “gay-panic defense,” introduced a bill to do just that and even quit the Democratic Party over what he said was insufficient support for his efforts to get his measure passed.
The first-term representative was gratified to see his efforts come to fruition Tuesday when Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 315.
The measure is aimed at barring homicide defendants from claiming temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance.
“This affirms that we are each born equal and deserve equal dignity before the law,” he tweeted.
In an interview Wednesday, Filiault said it was good to see lawmakers from both parties vote in favor of the bill.
“That really shows this is a bipartisan issue of protecting lives and protecting public safety,” he said. “It is nice to see this signed by a Republican governor in a state that has a Republican-controlled Legislature.”
But Filiault had to work to get support from Senate Republicans.
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee recommended the bill, 20-0, on Feb. 10, and the full House passed it in a voice vote on March 22. But on May 30, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted against the bill, 3-2.
Fearing that the full Senate would reject the measure, Filiault sought to gain Republican support by making a deal in which he agreed to back CACR 9, a proposed amendment to codify in the N.H. Constitution that New Hampshire must hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
He said he quit the Democratic Party on June 7 and changed his voter registration to undeclared because its leadership didn’t back his deal.
Nonetheless, the N.H. Senate passed HB 315 in a voice vote on June 8, and tabled, or removed from further consideration, CACR 9, the same day.
According to the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association, New Hampshire joins the District of Columbia and 17 states in outlawing a legal strategy in which a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity can be employed to reduce criminal liability for an attack on that person.
