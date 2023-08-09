20230810-LOC-Statehouse

Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 315 Tuesday. The measure bars homicide defendants from claiming temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance.

Keene Rep. Shaun Filiault campaigned on banning the so-called “gay-panic defense,” introduced a bill to do just that and even quit the Democratic Party over what he said was insufficient support for his efforts to get his measure passed.

