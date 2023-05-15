Efforts to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire this year are not dead yet, but they may be on life support.
A proposal to legalize recreational use of the drug has been added as an amendment to an unrelated bill to extend the state’s expanded Medicaid program.
The N.H. House will consider the Medicaid bill and its cannabis amendment on Thursday, a week after the N.H. Senate voted down House-passed HB 639. That measure would have legalized possession of up to four ounces of the drug and imposed a 12.5 percent manufacturers’ tax.
This latest marijuana-legalization effort also includes that tax and is similar to the bill the Senate killed.
Last Friday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he would support an alternative approach calling for the state to make money not through taxing the drug but by buying it wholesale and selling it retail at state-run stores similar to the way it sells liquor.
Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, who voted against HB 639, said Monday that time is getting short to pass a legalization measure this legislative session, which ends next month.
“My general belief is that legalization is going to be taken up next year,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a path forward this year.
“My personal belief is that we’re too late. To try to rush a bill out now, you’ll end up with more problems than solutions.”
However, Rep. Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said now could be the best time to pass a legalization bill through the House and Senate and have Sununu sign it into law.
“I certainly would be happy to see something get done. Continuing to kick the can down the road in this matter is not good for anybody,” said Osborne, who is the majority leader in the House, which has 200 Republicans and 196 Democrats.
Osborne also said Sununu’s statement Friday in favor of legalization could make a difference. The governor has previously opposed legalization. The idea of selling marijuana in state-run stores is similar to a proposal that narrowly passed the House last year but died in the Senate.
Senate Bill 263 is the measure to permanently extend the Granite Advantage Health Care Program, which is New Hampshire’s version of expanded Medicaid. Unless extended, the expansion would be repealed on Dec. 31.
On Friday, Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson, added an amendment to that bill to achieve a second goal — allowing people 21 and over to purchase cannabis at state-licensed stores.
Buyers would have to produce a driver’s license or identification card from any state or a passport from another country proving they are old enough.
Under the proposal:
* Adults could legally possess up to four ounces of the drug. (Under current law, adult possession of three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana or less carries a $100 fine, with larger penalties for bigger amounts.)
* Some of the money generated by marijuana would be used for public education, the state retirement system, public safety agencies and for drug-recovery and substance-use prevention programs.
* Nobody would be allowed to smoke or vape cannabis in a public place where the smoking or vaping of tobacco products is prohibited.
* Smoking or vaping marijuana would still be prohibited while driving.
* Municipalities could enact ordinances prohibiting or limiting cannabis establishments.
