A former state lawmaker who is a leading advocate for a bipartisan marijuana legalization bill expressed concerns Monday for its chances in the N.H. Senate despite overwhelming support in the House and in public-opinion polling.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on House Bill 639, which would allow people 21 and older to possess up to four ounces of marijuana. State-regulated retail outlets would sell the drug and pay a 12.5 percent tax on monthly revenue.
“It seems like as we’ve gotten closer to potentially crossing the goal line, there seems to be people that are not interested in seeing a success here for whatever reason, which surprises me,” said former state representative Timothy Egan, a Democrat from Sugar Hill who chairs the board of advisers for the N.H. Cannabis Association, an industry trade group.
The Senate killed a legalization bill last year, 15-9, with most Republicans against the measure and most Democrats in support.
But several people who have expressed support for legalization were elected to the Senate last fall, succeeding lawmakers who opposed such bills.
It appeared that this year there would be nine Senate Democrats and four Republicans in favor of legalization, but now much of that Republican support seems to be evaporating, Egan said. His organization keeps in close contact with lawmakers.
One of those potential Republican supporters, Sen. Tim Lang of Sanbornton, said Monday he objects to the 12.5 percent tax in HB 639.
He favored a bill last year that would have allowed marijuana to be sold in state-run stores similar to the way liquor is sold. The state would have received revenues through sales, rather than through taxation.
Lang said he won’t support HB 639 if the 12.5 percent tax remains in the measure.
Another of those four Republicans, Howard Pearl of Loudon, on Monday declined to take a position on the bill, saying he wanted to see what the Judiciary Committee does with it on Tuesday. The other two — Daryl Abbas of Salem and Manchester resident Keith Murphy, one of the bill’s co-sponsors — couldn't be reached for comment Monday.
There are 14 Republicans and 10 Democrats in the Senate, the same partisan split as last year.
The narrowly divided House passed the bill on April 6, 272-109.
A University of New Hampshire poll in February of 863 people found 71 percent support for legalizing recreational use of marijuana.
New Hampshire is the only state in New England that does not allow recreational use.
Backers of legalization say it would allow better regulation of marijuana, be good for the economy and yield millions of dollars in tax revenue. Opponents say legalization would make the drug more prevalent in society and say that it poses public safety concerns, particularly to young people.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who has spoken against legalization measures in the past, did not return a request for comment Monday. The N.H. Senate has killed several marijuana legalization bills over the years that have passed the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.