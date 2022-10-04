20221004-LOC-FentonKarasinski mashup

Democrat Donovan Fenton, left, and Republican Sylvester "Sly" Karasinski are running for the N.H. Senate in District 10.

 Courtesy

Issues of taxation, school vouchers and abortion separate N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton of Keene and Swanzey Selectman Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski, who will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for state Senate District 10, which takes in a large swath of the Monadnock Region.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.