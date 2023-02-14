Representatives Hall at the state Capitol in Concord will become a center for abortion debate this week as the House Judiciary Committee considers seven bills, four to protect or expand reproductive rights and three to create new restrictions.
On Wednesday, the panel will take testimony on a proposed constitutional amendment, CACR 2, sponsored by Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene. The amendment would provide that “all persons have the right to make their own reproductive decisions.”
Such amendments require voter passage if approved by the Legislature.
Toll was unsuccessful in a similar effort last legislative session.
Another measure, House Bill 88, would enshrine abortion rights into state statute but not change current law.
The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended against a similar measure, Senate Bill 181, in a party-line 3-2 vote last week. In a hearing on the bill, Sen. William Gannon, R-Sandown, told its author, Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, that the current New Hampshire prohibition against most abortions after 24 weeks is no more restrictive than most states.
“We’re not an outlier state,” he said. “The outlier states would be 20 weeks or less.”
He also said he doesn't want to allow abortions beyond when a fetus could be viable outside the womb.
“Would your bill allow a woman to have an abortion up until birth?” he asked her.
Perkins Kwoka explained that the 24-week legal standard would remain, but that SB 181 would prevent restrictions before that threshold.
“This bill is not radical, it does not even change state law,” she said. “Instead, it makes good on something that 71 percent of Granite Staters support — access to reproductive health care.”
Kayla Montgomery, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, said the hearings this week before the House Judiciary Committee are important given the U.S. Supreme Court decision last June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old ruling that found women have a constitutional right to abortion.
“The reality is that without Roe, the legal landscape in this country is extremely unclear, and that is true both in [abortion-]banned states and states where abortion is legal, like New Hampshire,” she said in a news release.
“The only thing clear in New Hampshire statute is the restriction on abortion, and extreme lawmakers want to continue to add barriers to care aimed at putting abortion completely out of reach.”
On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee will take testimony on HB 271, which would repeal the law containing the state’s 24-week abortion restriction. Another measure before the panel would remove that law's criminal and civil penalties against doctors.
The existing abortion restriction was contained in a 2021 budget trailer bill Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law.
On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee will consider three bills to increase restrictions. One, HB 591, would prohibit abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
N.H. Rep. Dave Testerman, R-Franklin, the prime sponsor of that legislation, told The Sentinel last month that he believes life begins at conception and he’d ultimately like to see a total ban on abortions.
“Six to 12 weeks to me is better than 24 weeks, but the real answer ought to be nothing,” he said.
Also before the panel on Thursday is HB 562, which would require a doctor to explain to a woman details of the abortion procedure 24 hours before it is performed.
The other measure before the committee is HB 346, which states that all infants are entitled to medically appropriate and reasonable care and treatment. Opponents say this care is already given and that the measure could criminalize providers and harm families when a baby dies shortly after birth.
