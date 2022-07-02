Last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end constitutional protections for abortion quickly became a centerpiece in the political discussion in New Hampshire.
At the N.H. Executive Council meeting in the Statehouse on Wednesday, Democratic Councilor Cinde Warmington, who is seeking re-election, peppered Gov. Chris Sununu with questions on the issue.
The Republican governor, who is also seeking re-election, has said the procedure will remain safe, accessible and legal in New Hampshire.
Warmington, of Concord, whose district takes in much of the Monadnock Region, wanted to know if Sununu would seek to protect women if other states want to investigate them for coming to New Hampshire to receive an abortion.
Some governors have signed orders rejecting assistance in such investigations of women or doctors, although it’s far from clear these types of investigations will occur.
Sununu told Warmington he would not sign such an order, at one point saying, “Nothing has changed.”
Warmington responded: “I fully understand that the Roe v. Wade decision did not affect you personally, but for half the population, we just became second-class citizens.”
Later that day, Sununu put out a statement saying New Hampshire would not help in another state’s investigations.
“We will not be extraditing individuals or doctors for what other states perceive as unlawful,” he said.
Later Wednesday, Warmington and N.H. Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, a physician who is running for governor, spoke to reporters outside the Statehouse.
“The majority of New Hampshire residents whether they are Republicans or Democrats believe number one, that doctors and patients have a very personal and intensely private relationship and this state has no right to intervene,” he said.
While abortion remains legal in New Hampshire, the Republican-controlled Legislature put a provision in a budget trailer bill last year, which Sununu signed, that prohibits the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy unless a woman’s life is in danger.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 93 percent of abortions occur by 13 weeks, another 6 percent between 14 and 20 weeks and one percent at 21 weeks or more.
While the N.H. Legislature didn’t approve bills this year to tighten abortion restrictions, it also didn’t advance measures that would enshrine the right.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Rep. Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, the House majority leader who is running for re-election, seemed to mock the desire by some to place abortion rights in state statute or in the N.H. Constitution.
“Do you stress out about needing your right to eat a PB&J codified, or do you just eat it and move on with your day?” he tweeted.
Sununu has rejected requests to back a special legislative session to pass a bill codifying the right to an abortion.
Meanwhile, many Republican lawmakers say the Legislature has likely gone about as far as most constituents want in terms of putting restrictions on the procedure.
“To take a short break from mocking the Leftist faux outrage, I would be happy to have a real life conversation with anyone who honestly believes the notion that there is enough hard-line pro-life sentiment among NH Republicans to pose any threat to continued abortion access,” Osborne said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Abortion-rights supporters, on the other hand, say every legislative session in recent years has included attempts to restrict abortion and they expect more of the same next year.
Unlike New Hampshire, about half the states have enabling legislation or took other steps so that they could quickly enact abortion bans as soon as the Supreme Court returned the issue to the states.
