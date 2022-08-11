The Sept. 13 Democratic primary for Cheshire County House District 15 has two contested seats and three candidates — Renee Monteil along with N.H. Reps. Paul Berch and Amanda Elizabeth Toll.
The two women are campaigning together to represent the district, which covers most of Keene as well as five surrounding communities.
Both are advocates for reproductive rights as is Berch, who has also been campaigning on the issues of gun safety and public education.
“Renee and I decided to run together as progressive Democrats because we believe that a progressive district deserves progressive representation, and that our values are more in line with Cheshire-15 constituents than that of our opponent,” Toll, who is running for a second term, said in a written statement Wednesday.
On the Republican side, Malia Boaz of Westmoreland and Joseph Mirzoeff and John Schmitt, both of Keene, have filed for the 15th district seats.
As the owner of Sacred Moon Doula, Monteil, 49, of Keene, helps women and families before, during and after childbirth. She has two daughters.
She said in a letter to the editor published in The Sentinel that people will suffer because of the June 24 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that there is no constitutional protection for abortion.
“The denial of reproductive rights leads to not only economic hardships but dire situations for many,” she wrote. “Roe being overturned is not just an attack on our reproductive rights, but an attack on our collective freedom. It is not meant to stop here; contraception and same-sex marriage are up next.”
In an email Wednesday, she said she is “passionate about protecting the rights of the LGBTQA+ community and communities of color that have been historically marginalized. It’s not just political. For me it’s also very personal."
Last year, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill that prohibits most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy, required an ultrasound before the procedure and made no exceptions for rape, incest or fetal anomalies. The only exception was for pregnancies that threaten the woman's life or health.
In the most recent legislative session, Sununu signed another bill that eases the ultrasound requirement and makes an exception for fatal fetal anomalies.
Meanwhile, legislative efforts to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution and to roll back the 24-week ban failed.
Toll, 38, of Keene, was the prime sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment to prohibit the state from infringing on the rights of people to make reproductive medical decisions.
The Republican-led N.H. House tabled, or removed from consideration, her measure, CACR 18, by a vote of 175-157, on March 16.
Toll, who runs a vegan ice-cream business in Keene, has publicly discussed an abortion she had as a teenager, saying it allowed her to live the life she wanted, including attending college and graduate school, opening her own business, having a child when she was ready and becoming a state representative.
She was also the prime sponsor on House Bill 1533, which would have required public education about consent as a way to reduce sexual violence. The bill did not advance, but a portion of it calling for sexual-violence prevention instruction did get folded into another bill that became law.
Toll and Monteil are running on a shared platform that calls, among other things, for Medicaid funding for abortions, replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day and raising the minimum wage.
In an interview Wednesday, Berch, 76, of Westmoreland, said Toll’s bill on consent education was vague and hard to interpret. For example, it mentioned age-appropriate instruction, without defining what this meant, or who would decide what would be taught, he said.
But Berch wasn’t in the Statehouse to vote on the measure. He received a kidney transplant in January requiring immunosuppressant drugs that left him especially vulnerable to COVID-19. He said his recovery has gone well, he now attends public gatherings and is ready to return to legislative duties.
Berch, a retired attorney, is seeking his sixth term. He has spent a decade representing Cheshire House District 1, including Hinsdale, Westmoreland, Chesterfield and Walpole. Due to redistricting, those four towns are now in Cheshire House District 15 along with Surry and Keene wards one, three, four and five.
Like Monteil and Toll, Berch said the U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision was very troubling.
“It has left many people deeply concerned as have efforts in New Hampshire that reduced the ability of women to get accessible safe abortions at the later period of pregnancy,” he said.
Turning to another issue, he said he wants to ensure there is adequate financial support for public education.
“Public education is suffering in this state,” he said. “Support is nowhere near adequate, and it is getting worse.”
Berch said he’s also concerned about public safety at schools and elsewhere in light of Republican-led efforts to expand gun rights.
He opposes a bill Sununu signed into law June 24 prohibiting the state from enforcing federal regulations on guns, including presidential executive orders.
“That’s an important issue nationally and very important in Cheshire County,” he said. “This may greatly affect safety in our schools. A lot of the gun safety in and around schools is based on federal laws we don’t have here.”
New Hampshire has no state law prohibiting non-students from having firearms in a school zone, but there is such a prohibition in federal law.
Berch said constituents are also concerned about high property taxes.
“And I think those concerns are justified,” he said. “A lot of state costs get downshifted to county and local governments (causing property taxes to increase).”
