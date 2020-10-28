SWANZEY — After learning that Swanzey had accepted absentee ballots at an unstaffed drop box, the N.H. Attorney General's Office is working with the town clerk's office to make sure those ballots get counted.
According to Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards, the town's misinterpretation of state requirements resulted in several ballots being dropped off at a box outside Swanzey Town Hall after-hours, when it was unsupervised. The box is always open and typically used for day-to-day town business.
State officials said in guidance issued this year that drop boxes must be staffed by an employee of a city or town clerk's office who can verify ballots as they come in and handle the paperwork required when someone delivers a ballot on behalf of someone else. The new guidance comes after state officials allowed all voters in the state the option of voting by absentee ballot this fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edwards said officials have confirmed that the vast majority of the 200 ballots dropped off in the box were delivered while town staff were working in the building, and so are considered valid.
"[Town Clerk Ron Fontaine] was trying to be as helpful as he could to the residents of Swanzey who wanted to vote, so he allowed the drop box to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Edwards told The Sentinel Tuesday, noting that this was not in line with the state requirements. "And that's one of the challenges, whenever there's a change to law, sometimes it's not fully understood by everyone."
Up until Oct. 15, the drop box had a sign on it instructing residents to place absentee ballots inside the box. That sign was removed after the town learned that it was improper for ballots to be accepted that way without a staff member supervising it.
At the time, Fontaine said there had been a misunderstanding. He did not immediately respond to an email sent Tuesday asking for comment on the state's efforts to remedy the issue.
Earlier this year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu signed House Bill 1266 into law, temporarily adding extra accommodations for people who want to avoid crowded polling places and giving the N.H. Secretary of State's Office the authority to set standards related to those extra accommodations.
According to a memorandum issued jointly by N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and N.H. Secretary of State William Gardner, a drop box is permissible, but "must be staffed by a properly trained election official throughout the course of its use."
Edwards said the town had received 517 absentee ballots as of Tuesday, with more than 300 having postmarks, indicating that they had been delivered through the mail and not the drop box.
Of the roughly 200 remaining ballots, the clerk's office, working with the Attorney General's Office, was able to determine that town officials and employees remembered seeing roughly half dropped off by voters.
That left 103 ballots, Edwards said, and those people were contacted by the Attorney General's Office in an attempt to verify them.
"For anyone that the clerk or his staff couldn't identify, we took the remainder of those names and since last Thursday, we have emailed and telephoned 103 Swanzey voters and had wonderful conversations with them about when they delivered their ballots and how they delivered those ballots," Edwards said.
While no one was sitting directly next to the Swanzey box and greeting voters, Edwards said that because the box was visible from the clerk's office and checked hourly during business hours, ballots dropped off while Town Hall was open have been ruled valid.
However, she added that at least four, possibly five, ballots were dropped off after-hours, when the box is considered to have been unsupervised. The Attorney General's Office has contacted those voters, who have been instructed to submit a new ballot, and their original ones will be marked "spoiled," Edwards said.
"We sent them [a new ballot] if they wanted it, or they have been told they can go into Town Hall," Edwards said. "We will follow up with the town clerk's office in the next day to make sure those individuals did step forward to vote a new ballot, because we don't want anybody left out there without having voted a ballot."