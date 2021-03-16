New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 224 more positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths related to the viral disease.
The state also announced potential coronavirus exposures at a wrestling tournament in Hampton earlier this month.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services says it has identified potential community exposures related to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament, held March 6 at the RIM Sports Complex in Hampton. Those at the complex between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. on that Saturday are encouraged to seek COVID-19 testing.
The state’s latest reported positive tests for the coronavirus included 14 from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County, 30 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 25 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 78,813 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, slightly less than 96 percent (75,550 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from DHHS.
About 2 percent, or 1,199 people, have died of causes related to COVID-19, according to the state.
Just under 3 percent (2,064 people) have active infections.
Current cases include 130 in Cheshire County, 33 in Sullivan County, 328 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 73 for which the county of residence was not yet determined.
Keene leads the region in number of identified active cases with 63, according to state statistics. Most area communities are listed as having between one and four cases each.
Towns listed with higher case numbers include Swanzey with 14, Rindge with 12, Hillsboro and New Ipswich with nine each, Antrim and Jaffrey with eight each, and Chesterfield and Peterborough with six each.
The state lists several communities in the region as having no identified active cases: Acworth, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Hancock, Harrisville, Langdon, Richmond, Roxbury, Sullivan and Westmoreland.
As of Monday morning, 68 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.9 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.