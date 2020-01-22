Increased levels of particle air pollution are expected in Keene and other populated valley areas of southwestern New Hampshire through the end of the week, according to an advisory the N.H. Department of Environmental Services issued Wednesday.
DES said it expects the conditions to last from Wednesday evening through part of Saturday.
The department advised people especially sensitive to this kind of pollution — including children, older adults and people with heart or lung disease, including asthma, emphysema and bronchitis — to limit their time outside and avoid exerting themselves, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours when the particle concentrations are expected to be at their worst.
Healthy individuals could also be susceptible to “mild health effects” and “should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged activities,” the release said.
The elevated particle levels are due to a combination of low air temperatures, calm winds and pollution, particularly from heating devices like residential wood-burning stoves and boilers, according to the department.
Jeff Underhill, the chief scientist with the state agency’s Air Resources Division, said a thermal inversion — warm air pressing down on cold air — can trap pollutants in place. Keene is especially vulnerable, he said.
“Keene’s a larger community than most of the state,” he said. Its location in a “bowl-shaped valley” makes it susceptible to thermal inversions, he explained, and many places in the city burn wood for heat.
In addition to staying inside and avoiding strenuous activity, Underhill said people should monitor their health conditions and those of family members.
The symptoms of exposure to particle pollution can include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, according to DES.
Underhill said people with an alternative means of heating their homes should consider doing so this week to reduce pollution. Those who do use wood stoves should make sure to burn dry, seasoned wood.
DES expects air quality to improve Saturday when the winds pick up.