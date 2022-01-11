Cheshire County’s death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed 80, New Hampshire health officials announced Monday.
Two local residents — one man and one woman, both 60 or older— died of the viral respiratory illness, according to the state health department, bringing the county’s death toll to at least 81 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Theirs were among the eight deaths announced Monday. All but one of those people were 60 or older, including one female resident of Coos County and three women and one man in Rockingham County. Additionally, one male resident of Hillsborough County who was younger than 60 also died of the disease, state health officials said.
As of Monday morning, 223,599 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department’s latest statistics. About 91 percent of them — 204,364 people — had recovered whereas the deaths of about 1 percent — 2,027 people — had been attributed to the virus.
Health officials were aware of 17,208 current COVID-19 cases statewide as of Monday morning, including 729 in Cheshire County, and 377 people in New Hampshire hospitals with active cases of the disease. (This figure does not include hospitalized people recovering from COVID-19.)