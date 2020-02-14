SWANZEY — State transportation officials will update Swanzey selectmen next week on a roundabout project slated to start in the spring.
The roundabout at the intersection of Sawyers Crossing Road and Route 32 was originally scheduled to begin construction in June 2019 but was postponed after the state didn’t get any bids from construction companies.
Federal funds are paying for the $1.28 million project, which will also include tree removal and upgrades to sidewalk and crosswalk infrastructure, according to a news release from the town of Swanzey.
The meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main St.