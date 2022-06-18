We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
TROY — The N.H. Department of Transportation plans to hold an informational meeting about two upcoming bridge projects.
The public meeting to be held Thursday, June 23, will present proposals to address problems with two bridges on N.H. Route 12, one crossing the Ashuelot River and the other crossing the Cheshire Rail Trail.
The state transportation department is proposing a 52-foot bridge to replace the current Ashuelot River bridge that was originally built in 1941, NHDOT project manager Jason Tremblay said.
For the 1957 rail trail bridge, Tremblay said plans call for replacing the superstructure.
The bridges’ construction work would be done in phases, with one-lane alternating two-way traffic, according to Tremblay. With an advertising date of June 2024, a majority of the construction would take place in the 2025 construction season, he said, but the contractor may do some work in the fall of 2024.
Preliminary engineering work started in 2019, and a public information meeting was held in late 2020, Tremblay said.
At that meeting, rehabilitation and replacement proposals were discussed. According to the meeting’s presentation, which can be viewed online, the Ashuelot River bridge was shown to have concrete deterioration, bridge rail post damage and narrow shoulders.
Along with concrete deterioration, the rail trail bridge was shown to have a corroded steel beam end, as well as a tipped bearing, the presentation stated.
The upcoming meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Recreation Center at 61 South St.