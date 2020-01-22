A sparsely attended presentation in the Blastos Room at the city’s Marlboro Street complex Tuesday night outlined how the Elm City could mitigate flood damage.
The N.H. Department of Transportation is examining the floodplain in areas around the Ashuelot River and its tributaries, with a series of studies set to take place this year to identify properties that would be the most effective at dispersing excess water. The idea is to find land that can be used to divert water in case the river floods.
Peter J. Walker, principal of environmental services at Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. in Bedford, gave a short PowerPoint slideshow Tuesday outlining the watershed and floodplain.
The main juncture Walker focused on was the Route 101-Winchester Street roundabout.
In the right conditions, the Ashuelot River floodplain could cause severe damage around the hub with the way it naturally flows and with how the surrounding shopping centers and road are designed, he said.
In an effort to prevent key transit areas like the roundabout from being easily overwhelmed, the state agency will conduct a series of environmental- and land-use surveys to find parcels of at least 5 acres that could be dug into in order to diffuse floodwaters.
The goal of the project will be to find a total of 19.9 acre-feet of floodplain to carve out, which means nearly 20 acres of land that could accommodate a foot of water.
Otherwise, the presentation was short on specifics.
After preliminary studies are done, another public information session is slated for this summer, though Walker noted the timing would depend on the surveys’ completion. Some non-infrastructure factors, such as endangered species, will need to be considered as well.
Should an engineering report from DOT devise a plan that would pass environmental regulations, a public hearing would be held in the late fall or early winter, according to Walker.