CHESTERFIELD — In the wake of a bad crash earlier this month, the N.H. Department of Transportation removed a passing lane on Route 9 and repainted the lines to make left-hand turns safer.
Jeanny Aldrich, chairwoman of the town selectboard, said local officials have been asking for the changes for a while now.
“Route 9 is really rife with accidents, and they’re usually serious accidents,” she said.
The changes involved an eastbound passing lane just west of the Route 63 intersection.
On June 5, a vehicle was stopped in that passing lane waiting to turn left into Friedsam Drive, when another vehicle struck it from behind, according to police. That vehicle spun around and collided with a third vehicle, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, Katie Greene, 30, of Bennington, Vt., was flown to a hospital in the UMass system with critical injuries, police said. The two people in the first vehicle, Linda Davis, 72, and Robert Davis, 73, both of Winchester, were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering was not reachable Friday to comment on Greene’s condition.
Aldrich said the Department of Transportation had previously told the town that it did not want to make changes to the passing lane. But she said the July 5 accident changed the department’s mind.
“For them to act so swiftly on it, I was pretty amazed,” she said.
The selectboard sent a letter of thanks to two state transportation officials, which Aldrich shared with news outlets Thursday.
Eileen Meaney, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation, said the town’s original request cited concerns that the passing lane encouraged cars to speed coming into the Route 63 intersection. The department already planned to address that by installing a warning system that would use flashing lights to warn oncoming traffic on Route 9 when a car is stopped on Route 63, she said via email Friday.
“NHDOT explained that implementing multiple measures to address safety concerns at the same time makes understanding the impact of intervention very difficult,” she said, adding that the state is “always willing to work with a community to address concerns about safety.”
She said the town’s renewed request after the July crash raised a different safety issue, that of left-turning traffic in the passing lane. “That condition is unrelated to the safety performance of the NH 9 and NH 63 intersection and warranted reconsideration of the passing lane,” she wrote.
Having just finished a repaving project there, the department needed to repaint the lane lines anyway, she said. “In considering all of the factors, it was decided that NHDOT would stripe the area for a double left turn lane to address the concern.”